Phillies vs Rockies Odds, Spread, and Total

DENVER, CO – MAY 20: Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies singles in front of catcher Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies and umpire Cory Blaser #89 in the first inning at Coors Field on May 20, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies (30–18) square off against the Colorado Rockies (8–40) again tonight at Coors Field, with first pitch scheduled for 8:40 p.m. EST. The Phillies have dominated the season series, winning all five previous matchups against the Rockies.

Yesterday's 7-4 win for the Phillies featured three-hit games from Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh, as Philadelphia scored early and often.

On the mound for the Phillies tonight will be right-hander Taijuan Walker (1–3, 2.62 ERA), making his fourth start after a couple of relief appearances. Rockies left-hander Carson Palmquist (0–1, 11.25 ERA) will make his second major league appearance after giving up five runs in just four innings in his debut last week.

On the offensive side, the Phillies turn toward Kyle Schwarber with his 17 home runs and 37 RBIs. Hunter Goodman leads the way for the Rockies with a .285 average, 29 RBIs, and seven home runs.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-155)

Rockies +1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Phillies -225

Rockies +204

Total

Over 11.5 (+106)

Under 11.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The total has gone under in six of the Phillies' last nine games.

The total has gone over in 11 of the Rockies' last 16 games.

The Phillies are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games on the road.

The Rockies are 2-15 straight up in their last 17 games.

The Phillies are 13-10 against the spread on the road.

The Rockies are 8-15 against the spread when playing at home.

Phillies vs Rockies Injury Reports

Phillies

Aaron Nola, SP - 15-day IL (ankle).

Rockies

Ryan Feltner, SP - 15-day IL (back).

Kris Bryant, RF - 60-day IL (back).

Thairo Estrada, 2B - 60-day IL (wrist).

Victor Vodnik, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Austin Gomber, SP - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Jeff Criswell, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

"The Phillies are coming as huge -240 road favorites. The Phillies are rightfully favored, as they have been the superior team this season, and the Rockies have the worst record in the MLB. Palmquist looked atrocious in his first start of the season, and facing the red-hot Phillies bats will do him no good .... Take the Philadelphia Phillies on the runline in the first 5 innings." — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz

"The Rockies are going to struggle once again, as they are starting rookie Palmquist, who had a dreadful debut in the MLB, allowing five runs in 4.0 innings in a loss to Arizona. The Philles are excellent against southpaws this season, having a .281 BA with 17 home runs and 68 RBI in 498 at-bats. Taijuan Walker, on the other hand, surrendered just six runs in his last five starts. He already faced the Rockies this year and kept them off the scoreboard for 6.0 innings in the win. Go with the Phillies to win and cover the run line." — Oliver Zivic, Sports Chat Place