The Factor That Could Solve Phillies’ Bullpen Weakness

Jose Alvarado will not pitch at the back end of the bullpen if the Philadelphia Phillies reach another Red October. His PED suspension puts his future with the Phillies at serious risk, and it throws a proverbial curveball into Dave Dombrowski’s plans for the bullpen in 2025.

The Phillies have stolen away first place in the National League East thanks largely to a dominant starting rotation, however. Prospects Mick Abel and Andrew Painter are stirring up excitement, and the trade market will always push conversation for a contending team.

Each of the three factors increases the possibility that the bullpen and the whole pitching staff will collectively fall into place for the Phillies to meet their World Series expectations.

Starting Pitchers: Greatest Strength

Dombrowski built the Phillies on the strength of an excellent starting rotation that stacks up against any other MLB team's.

Phillies starting pitchers have thrown the second most innings of any MLB rotation. Their commanding lead at the top of the majors in strikeouts and strikeout/walk ratio is a tribute to pitching coach Caleb Cotham. His successful application of pitching technology has especially benefited Jesus Luzardo and Cristopher Sanchez in their development into top-end starting pitchers.

Starting Pitching Phillies MLB Rank MLB Median ERA 3.31 4th 3.77 Innings Pitched 275 2nd 258⅓ Strikeouts 306 1st 236 Strikeout/Walk Ratio 3.83 1st 2.70 WHIP 1.17 7th 1.29 Quality Starts 26 1st 17 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) 3.28 1st 4.07 Via FanGraphs, as of beginning of play on May 21

Confidence in a rotation with Zack Wheeler at the top doesn’t require much analysis. Rob Thomson spoke pretty simply about his ace’s dominance after Wheeler threw six shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 17.

"All his stuff was good... It’s the same quotes. You can take your quotes from the last 20 starts. Just fill it in.” -Rob Thomson

The rotation’s impressive depth has already spilled into other areas of an overall run prevention strategy. The Phillies rank second among innings pitched by starters. Their ability to provide length takes pressure off an unproven group of middle relievers.

Ranger Suarez made his season debut on May 4. His spot in the rotation pushed sudden fan favorite Taijuan Walker to the bullpen despite a 2.54 ERA in six starts.

Walker has the immediate opportunity to work into a higher-leverage role for a thin bullpen that just lost its anchor. If he’s as effective as he was in the impressive stretch in the rotation to begin the season, the luxury of starting pitching depth could help correct the Phillies’ greatest weakness.

Relief Pitchers: Greatest Weakness

The Phillies rank 23rd among MLB teams with a mediocre 4.57 ERA mark. Recent hot streaks from Jordan Romano and Orion Kerkering have pulled them out the bottom tier after a disastrous start to 2025.

The bullpen with Alvarado at the back end wasn’t inspiring any Phillies fans to picture themselves with confidence in the late innings of a tight playoff game. It’s much worse after the devastating suspension.

The loss of Alvarado will force Matt Strahm into a role as the primary lefty.

Strahm leads the Phillies with 21 appearances this season. He’s posted a solid 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9).

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

However, he didn’t hit the ground running after a shoulder injury ruined his spring training rhythm. Strahm by comparison had a 0.87 ERA, a 0.73 WHIP, and 13.1 K/9 after his first 21 appearances in 2024.

The 33-year-old is qualified for the high-leverage role, but he has room for improvement to make up for Alvarado’s outstanding start in 2025. Tanner Banks looks underwhelming as Thomson’s second best left-handed option.

The high-leverage right-handers have a lot more to prove. Kerkering’s 12.8% walk rate has nearly doubled from his 6.6% rate last season. Jayson Stark told 97.5 The Fanatic that some scouts worry about hitters picking up Kerkering’s slider/sweeper too easily after seeing him pitch for a full MLB season.

Romano caused serious doubts with a nightmare performance in April. Sustained success has a way of erasing people’s memories, and eight straight scoreless appearances are a great start. He must stay healthy to continue working back towards the form that made him a feared closer for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2021-2023.

Thomson will evaluate the constant internal competition of an MLB bullpen under less than ideal circumstances.

How Will Phillies Staff Come Together?

The options Thomson considers in a potential MLB Playoff game – if the Phillies reach another Red October – won’t be exactly the same as the current group.

Contending front offices explore the trade market for relievers every summer. The possibility always exists for the most fickle and correctable unit of an MLB team. Dombrowski will weigh the return costs for Jhoan Duran, Ryan Helsley, and Felix Bautista leading up to the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31.

The strength of the starting rotation could bleed into the bullpen and provide reinforcements beyond Taijuan Walker.

Pitching depth isn’t necessarily exclusive to starters or relievers. The most talented arms get hitters out regardless of when they enter a game, especially during the postseason.

Look no further than Walker Buehler and the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time All-Star starting pitcher slammed the door on the New York Yankees in the World Series clincher in his first relief appearance since 2018.

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Manager Dave Roberts improvised with his talented pitching staff throughout the MLB Playoffs last October. He deployed a stable of pitching arms uniquely outside their normal roles to bring the Dodgers a championship.

The use of pitchers in assorted roles rather than using traditional closer and set-up roles also aligns with the statistical advantages of avoiding a reliever facing the same hitter repeatedly throughout a playoff series.

MLB front offices have begun to view repeated matchups similarly to a starting pitcher’s difficulty facing a lineup for the third time deeper into a start and allowing hitters to adjust to his tendencies.

Ranger Suarez, who saved the NLCS clincher for the Phillies in 2022, told Dave Uram (through interpreter Diego D'Aniello) he’s willing to move to the bullpen if the situation calls for it.

“Obviously, it’s going to depend on the context. That’s a tough one. I obviously want to be in the rotation all the time. I want to be a starter all the time – but if it’s for the team’s sake, if it’s to win something, if it’s to get to a World Series – then I’m willing to do anything.” -Ranger Suarez

The Phillies will drop Painter into their rotation this summer. The addition could push another accomplished starter to the pen during the regular season or in the playoffs.

If Thomson uses a six-man rotation once Painter reaches the big leagues, his starters will theoretically benefit from extra rest entering Red October. More innings from a starter means less dependence on a bullpen.

Dombrowski doesn’t plan on converting Painter to a reliever. Mick Abel’s dominant MLB debut, however, might open up a more realistic avenue for a starting pitching prospect to help fill the bullpen void.

The potential strategy of using talented starters out of the bullpen would depend on selflessness and humility from accomplished MLB pitchers – especially Suarez, who will reach unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season.

Fluid, internal competition among talented pitchers breeds success. The Phillies have enough collective talent on their pitching staff to win a World Series, but they must figure out how to optimize it.