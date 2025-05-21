Philadelphia Union vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 14: Jakob Glesnes #5 of Philadelphia Union heads the ball during the second half against Carlos Garcés #25 of Los Angeles Galaxy at Subaru Park on May 14, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Philadelphia's starting lineup against Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight may look strange to the casual fan. Why, they might ask, wouldn't Philly play its absolute best squad in the U.S. Open Cup's Round of 16 when this round is the tournament's last until summer? Are the visiting Riverhounds so bad compared to an MLS team that the Union can perform with a reserve lineup, and still advance to the quarterfinals?

When a soccer team plays in more than one competition, trying to play at top form all the time is like an Indy car never taking a pit stop. Footballers can't go 100% in every game in every event, so coaches like Philadelphia's Bradley Carnell hedge their bets, hoping to rest veterans and still advance toward the finals. A visit from a lower-tier contender is a good opportunity for those critical pit stops.

It could make an impact that Pittsburgh's going all-out while Philadelphia coasts. But not according to tonight's odds, which give Philly even-odds chances to breeze through by a two-goal margin.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -1.5 (-102)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -315

Pittsburgh Riverhounds +625

Draw +370

Total

Over 2.75 (-128)

Under 2.75 (-102)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Philadelphia is on a seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

The Philadelphia Union has finished runner-up in the U.S. Open Cup three times.

The total has gone over in five of Philadelphia's last seven appearances.

Totals have gone under in five straight Pittsburgh Riverhounds games.

Philadelphia Union vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Neil Pierre is out with a knee injury.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Midfielder Junior Etou is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Robbie Mertz is probable for the Round-of-16 in concussion recovery.

Philadelphia Union vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Pittsburgh qualified for the Round of 16 via a 1-0 upset of New York City FC. A stingy team that has produced a streak of under-total outcomes in May, the Riverhounds beat the Pigeons 5-4 in accurate shots, winning on a goal from Puerto Rico National Team newcomer Beto Ydrach in the 96th minute.

The far-post header was described by Josh Hakala of The Cup: "(Ydrach) headed the ball across the goal and into the net … after a wild celebration that saw Ydrach rip off his shirt, the referee blew for full time."