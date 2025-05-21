Jesus Bueno Reflects on 5th Season with Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union midfielder Jesus Bueno (20) dribbles the ball against the Columbus Crew during the second half in a Leagues Cup semifinal match at Lower.com Field

Four years ago, Jesus Bueno signed with the Philadelphia Union. Today, the club has vaulted to the top of the Major League Soccer standings and is first in the Supporters' Shield standings.

The Philadelphia Union's press office caught up with the Venezuelan midfielder, who reflected on beginning his fifth season with the Union and his goals for the season ahead.

"Five years ago, I would never have thought I'd experience everything I've experienced at this club, but I enjoy it and value it to the fullest," Bueno said. "I think it's changed me in an inexplicable way; it's shaped me as a person and as a man. I think the good and bad times have taught me a lot and helped me live life beautifully."- Jesus Bueno

Bueno credits his teammates who are family to him, Union coach Bradley Carnell, and his own family members. They're why the Union has gotten off to a strong start for the season, he said.

So far, his favorite moment of this season came in the Union's 3-2 victory against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, May 14. "It was one of the most exciting games I've experienced," he said. "The most important thing is how resilient we were coming back from a 2-0 deficit."

Bueno is clear about his goals for the remainder of the 2025 season. "Trophies. I think we deserve it for how we're working," he said. "The fans deserve it, and that's what we're all focused on."