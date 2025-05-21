ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Jesus Bueno Reflects on 5th Season with Philadelphia Union

Four years ago, Jesus Bueno signed with the Philadelphia Union. Today, the club has vaulted to the top of the Major League Soccer standings and is first in the Supporters’…

Dylan MacKinnon
Philadelphia Union midfielder Jesus Bueno (20) dribbles the ball against the Columbus Crew during the second half in a Leagues Cup semifinal match at Lower.com Field

Philadelphia Union midfielder Jesus Bueno (20) dribbles the ball against the Columbus Crew during the second half in a Leagues Cup semifinal match at Lower.com Field

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Four years ago, Jesus Bueno signed with the Philadelphia Union. Today, the club has vaulted to the top of the Major League Soccer standings and is first in the Supporters' Shield standings.

The Philadelphia Union's press office caught up with the  Venezuelan midfielder, who reflected on beginning his fifth season with the Union and his goals for the season ahead.

"Five years ago, I would never have thought I'd experience everything I've experienced at this club, but I enjoy it and value it to the fullest," Bueno said. "I think it's changed me in an inexplicable way; it's shaped me as a person and as a man. I think the good and bad times have taught me a lot and helped me live life beautifully."- Jesus Bueno

Bueno credits his teammates who are family to him, Union coach Bradley Carnell, and his own family members. They're why the Union has gotten off to a strong start for the season, he said.

So far, his favorite moment of this season came in the Union's 3-2 victory against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, May 14. "It was one of the most exciting games I've experienced," he said. "The most important thing is how resilient we were coming back from a 2-0 deficit."

Bueno is clear about his goals for the remainder of the 2025 season. "Trophies. I think we deserve it for how we're working," he said. "The fans deserve it, and that's what we're all focused on."

You can read the full Q&A between Jesus Bueno and Sage Hurley, Digital Club Reporter for the Union, here.

MLS SoccerPhiladelphia Union
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against D.C. United during the second half at Subaru Park.
UnionUnion Beat DC United And Extend Record StreakDylan MacKinnon
Andre Blake #18 of Philadelphia Union kicks the ball
UnionAndre Blake Gets 100th Clean Sheet in Union’s 3-0 Win Over AtlantaRachel Pitts
Philadelphia Union defender Frankie Westfield (39) fights for the ball against New York City FC forward Alonso Martínez (16) during the second half at Citi Field.
UnionPhiladelphia Union Stumble on the Road to Rivals NYC FCDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect