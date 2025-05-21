Hurts and Sirianni Consult Experts On How To Build A Dynasty

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni will never be satisfied. That is not just a play on Hamilton lyrics, it is accurate to those two men. They got a Lombardi Trophy. The two of them got to parade down Broad Street. They can forevermore call themselves champions. 30 years from now, they can still rock that Super Bowl Ring proudly. But 1 is not enough for them.

They both spoke this week, and the message was clear: they want another one. Sirianni talked about how he instantly turned the page to the next season after winning. Both Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown echoed similar sentiments. The message from the Eagles is very clear. They are not content with just 1 ring.

The question becomes, how do they go about repeating, and then going on to create a dynasty? To answer that question, both Nick Sirtianni and Jalen Hurts sought out experts on the subjects.

Sirianni reached out to coaches with multiple rings. He mentioned Nick Saban, 7 rings, Dawn Staley, 2 rings, and Geno Auriemma, 12 rings.

Jalen Hurts went straight to Michael Jordan, with whom he is now partnered through the Jordan brand.

"As competitive as he is, it would be unwise of me not to seek knowledge from him and lean on someone like that, so it's something that I value a lot. One of the biggest things is taking it one day at a time. We have these goals and big dreams of things we want to accomplish, but ultimately, it's a journey. So take it day by day. Like I said earlier, being able to decode, detect, and correct, and pretty much just refine. Refine the things that I need to so I can be at my best when needed."

Running it back can be hard. Building a dynasty, even harder. It is something Philly has not really experienced. The Flyers won it twice back in the 70s. Eagles fans have now witnessed two Super Bowls within 8 years, but with very different teams. Villanova won in 2016 and 2018. You could technically go all the way back to the 1910s when the Philadelphia Athletics had a dynasty. But there have been few teams that got to the promised land twice.

That is not a uniquely Philly issue. Many cities have never seen a repeat, let alone a dynasty. Winning it all is hard. Winning it twice is even harder. Doing that 3 times? It takes a special combination of players and coaches. Only 6 teams have accomplished it in the Super Bowl era.

Will Sirianni and Hurts be the first Philly team to accomplish that? With the cast around them, they have a good chance. The core group that led the Eagles to such a dominant win are still here, and will be for a couple more years at least.