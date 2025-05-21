ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Eagles And NFC East Will Feature On In Season Hard Knocks

For the existence of HBO’s Hard Knocks, the Eagles have avoided getting the call to be featured. That will finally change this season. While the Pre-Season edition will cover the…

Dylan MacKinnon
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hard Knocks

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For the existence of HBO's Hard Knocks, the Eagles have avoided getting the call to be featured. That will finally change this season. While the Pre-Season edition will cover the Bills, the In-Season Edition will feature the Eagles. They will not be alone, though. The In-Season Hard Knocks will follow the entire NFC East.

Coming this December, we will get a behind the scenes look at the season's of the Eagles, the Commanders, the Giants, and the Cowboys.

This is the 2nd year In-Season hard Knocks followed an entire division. Last year it followed the AFC North. So it seems the Division spotlight will become a trend.

The storylines are endless. Can the Eagles repeat as champions? How will Jayden Daniels follow up his Rookie of the Year campaign? Cowboys, good or bad, are always a great source of drama. Then you have the Giants, with a coach/GM both fighting for their lives.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles handle it. They are one of the most fickle teams in the league when it comes to not wanting people to know what they do. Nick Sirianni routinely refuses to divulge even the most basic of information. The team won't even disclose the contract details of Nick Sirianni. So, how will they respond to having cameras in their meetings and in their faces during the season?

It certainly does not seem like something Jalen Hurts, a person private by nature, will be a big fan of. But it will be a great chance for fans to get a peek behind the scenes of their favorite team. And it should help provide us with ample storylines late in the season.

Also, the Giants embarrassed themselves a year ago when they featured on Off-Season Hard Knocks. So much so that it killed the format after 1 year. It will be interesting to see how it goes for them this time around.

Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
