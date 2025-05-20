This Day in Sports History: May 20

Sports in May are all about Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL playoffs, lacrosse, the PGA Championship, and The French Open. On this day, there have been notable sports moments and stories from legends of the games. Let's take a closer look.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on May 20th include:

1897: Harold Hilton won his second British Open title.

Harold Hilton won his second British Open title. 1922: Babe Ruth returned from a suspension and went hitless.

Babe Ruth returned from a suspension and went hitless. 1941: Taft Wright set an American League record of getting at least one run batted in in 13 consecutive games.

Taft Wright set an American League record of getting at least one run batted in in 13 consecutive games. 1945: Keith Miller scored 105 runs at the first Victory Test cricket match.

Keith Miller scored 105 runs at the first Victory Test cricket match. 1948: The Cleveland Indians tied for the American League record of 18 walks in a game and beat the Red Sox 13-4.

The Cleveland Indians tied for the American League record of 18 walks in a game and beat the Red Sox 13-4. 1950: Eddie Arcaro won the Preakness riding the horse Hill Prince with a time of 1:59.2.

Eddie Arcaro won the Preakness riding the horse Hill Prince with a time of 1:59.2. 1959: The New York Yankees fell to last place for the first time in 19 years.

The New York Yankees fell to last place for the first time in 19 years. 1964: Buster Mathis beat the future world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier on points.

Buster Mathis beat the future world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier on points. 1967: Bill Shoemaker won the Preakness riding the horse Damascus with a time of 1:55.2.

Bill Shoemaker won the Preakness riding the horse Damascus with a time of 1:55.2. 1972: The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Nets four games to two and won the ABA Championship.

The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Nets four games to two and won the ABA Championship. 1978: Steve Cauthen won the Preakness riding the horse Affirmed. It was the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Steve Cauthen won the Preakness riding the horse Affirmed. It was the second leg of the Triple Crown. 1983: Larry Holmes beat Tim Witherspoon by a split decision, retaining his WBC title.

Larry Holmes beat Tim Witherspoon by a split decision, retaining his WBC title. 1983: Michael Dokes and Mike Weaver fought for the heavyweight boxing title. The fight went to 15 rounds and ended in a draw.

Michael Dokes and Mike Weaver fought for the heavyweight boxing title. The fight went to 15 rounds and ended in a draw. 1983: Steve Carlton passed Walter Johnson with the second most strikeouts.

Steve Carlton passed Walter Johnson with the second most strikeouts. 1984: Roger Clemens got his first big league win.

Roger Clemens got his first big league win. 1988: Mike Schmidt hit his 535th career home run and moved into eighth place on the all-time list.

Mike Schmidt hit his 535th career home run and moved into eighth place on the all-time list. 1991: Michael Jordan was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

Michael Jordan was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player. 1991: Jeff Reardon got his 300th career save.

Jeff Reardon got his 300th career save. 1992: Barcelona beat Sampdoria 1-0 and won the European Cup.

Barcelona beat Sampdoria 1-0 and won the European Cup. 1995: Pat Day won the Preakness riding the horse Timber Country with a time of 1:54.4.

Pat Day won the Preakness riding the horse Timber Country with a time of 1:54.4. 1998: Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 and won the UEFA Champions League Final.

Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 and won the UEFA Champions League Final. 2000: Chelsea beat Aston Villa 1-0 and won the English FA Cup Final.

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 1-0 and won the English FA Cup Final. 2003: Serena Williams won Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus Awards.

Serena Williams won Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus Awards. 2015: Bobby Isaac, Terry Labonte, and Jerry Cook were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Looking back on these May 20th statistics, the moments that stand out are Clemens’ first win, Jordan's MVP, and Williams’ sportswoman award. Each of them has become a household name.