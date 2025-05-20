Phillies vs Rockies Odds, Spread, and Total

DENVER, CO – MAY 19: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated by Nick Castellanos #8 after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning as catcher Jacob Stallings #25 of the Colorado Rockies looks on at Coors Field on May 19, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies look to make it five wins in a row and win their best-of-three series against the Colorado Rockies.

The Phillies are 29-18 and sit atop the NL East Division. Philly won Game 1, 9-3. They just wrapped up a six-game homestand, going 4-2. In their last series, they swept the Pittsburgh Pirates, with strong pitching performances in every game. Although the offense began to cool by the end of the series, they managed to win the finale 1-0 on just three hits.

The Rockies are 8-39 and in last place in the NL West Division. They have the worst record in the league, have yet to win a series this season, and their longest winning streak is just two games. In four of their last seven games, the offense has scored one run or fewer. They just finished a six-game road trip, going 1-5.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-175)

Rockies +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Phillies -270

Rockies +242

Total

Over 10.5 (-115)

10.5 (-115) Under 10.5 (-100)

*The above data was collected on May 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Colorado.

Philadelphia is 8-1 SU in its last nine games on the road.

The total has gone over in 11 of Colorado's last 15 games.

Colorado is 2-14 SU in its last 16 games.

The total has gone under in four of Colorado's last five games against Philadelphia.

Phillies vs Rockies Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Raylin Heredia, RF — Day-to-day.

Carson Taylor, SS — Day-to-day.

Matt Kroon, CF — Day-to-day.

Colorado Rockies

Charlie Condon, 1B — Day-to-day.

Kyle Karros, 3B — Day-to-day.

Kris Bryant, RF — 60-day IL.

Austin Nola, C — Day-to-day.

Thairo Estrada, 2B — 60-day IL.

Drew Romo, C — Day-to-day.

Phillies vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 12-10 on the road and 7-3 in its last 10 games. The Phillies are tied for 10th in runs, fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. In pitching, they rank 14th in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs and hit a solo home run in Game 1. During this winning streak, the Phillies have had consistently strong pitching and several high-scoring games.

On the mound for Philadelphia is Jesus Luzardo, who is 4-0 with a 2.00 ERA. He has five quality starts this season, has allowed three or more runs in only one game, and has pitched consistently well all year.

Colorado is 5-17 on the road and 2-8 in its last 10 games. The Rockies rank 29th in runs scored, 28th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging percentage. They also have the worst ERA in the league. Hunter Goodman leads the team in batting average and RBIs, but went 0-for-4 in Game 1. Colorado actually held a 3-1 lead going into the seventh inning, but the bullpen collapsed. The Rockies have shown some fight in their last three games.

On the mound for Colorado is Antonio Senzatela, who is 1-7 with a 6.39 ERA. He has just one quality start this season, and his last four outings have been rough. Lately, Senzatela has struggled with giving up hits and issuing walks.

Best Bet: Under