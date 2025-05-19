Phillies vs Rockies Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 18: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the fifth inning during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on May 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 1-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies (28-18) are heading to the Mile High City to open a four-game series with the struggling Colorado Rockies (8-38). Game time is set for 8:40 p.m. EST at Coors Field.

The Phillies arrive in Denver with a three-game winning streak, thanks to a weekend sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Philadelphia won all three previous matchups against Colorado in April.

Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (4–1, 2.91 ERA) will get the start for Philadelphia. Sanchez has recorded 52 strikeouts over 43.1 innings this season and given up two runs or fewer in his past four starts.

The Rockies, who own the worst record in baseball, counter with veteran left-hander Kyle Freeland (0–6, 6.15 ERA). Opponents are hitting a hefty .327 against him this season, which swells to .344 with runners in scoring position and .368 with runners on base.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-160)

Rockies +2.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Phillies -235

Rockies +247

Total

Over 10 (-107)

Under 10 (+100)

*The above data was collected on May 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies are 24-22 against the spread and 11-10 on the road.

The Rockies are 16-30 against the spread this season, 8-13 at home.

The Phillies are 16-4 straight up in their last 20 games against the Rockies.

The Rockies are 2-13 straight up in their last 15 games.

The total has gone under in five of the Phillies' last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Colorado's last 14 games.

Phillies vs Rockies Injury Reports

Phillies

Aaron Nola, SP - 15-day IL (ankle).

Rockies

Ryan Feltner, SP - 15-day IL (back).

Kris Bryant, RF - 60-day IL (back).

Thairo Estrada, 2B - 60-day IL (wrist).

Victor Vodnik, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Austin Gomber, SP - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Jeff Criswell, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

"I'm willing to take a flyer on the Rockies getting 2.5 runs at home on Monday night. While this team has been horrendous, they've covered this line of +2.5 runs in two straight games. Colorado will turn to Kyle Freeland, and he has actually turned in two quality starts in his last three outings .... If Freeland turns in a decent outing, the Rockies should manage to keep this game within reach." — Trent Pruitt, Statsalt

"The Phillies should have a major advantage in (tonight's) matchup, particularly on the mound. On the road, Sanchez is 2-1 this season with an ERA of 1.88. The Phils have also won three of his last five starts. On the other side of the field, Freeland is a miserable 0-3 with a 9.77 ERA at home this season. The Rockies have lost four of Freeland's last five starts this season. The Phillies are already 3-0 against the Rockies this season heading into this series and should thrive in the higher altitude with power hitters like Schwarber, Harper, and Castellanos." — Mark Ruelle, Winners and Whiners