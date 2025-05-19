Nick Sirianni And Eagles Agree To Multi-Year Extension

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the Vince Lombardi Trophy to head coach Nick Sirianni after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

One thing hanging over the Eagles heads this off-season was the status of Nick Sirianni. Why was he not signed to an extension yet? Jeffrey Lurie hinted there could be news soon back during the League Meetings. But a month later, there was still no news. Today it finally broke. Nick Sirianni and the Eagles agreed a multiyear extension.

Nick Sirianni will go into his 5th season with the Eagles. In that time, he won 2 division titles, two NFC Championships, a Super Bowl, and went 48-20. It has not always looked pretty. 2023 was a disaster. It left many fans wanting him fired. Even into week 5, many people around the city were out on Nick.

But now, antics and all, he has the city in the palm of his hands. He is already the most successful head coach in Eagles history. The only coach to get to 2 Super Bowls. He has one of the best records in NFL history through 4 seasons. The track record is impossible to argue with. All the guy does is win.