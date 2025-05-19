Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer: Pick-A-Ticket Contest
In partnership withLive Nation
You can enter ONCE per day for a chance to win a pair of tickets to your choice of 3 shows that are part of Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer:
Here's your choice of shows, these ones are coming to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion:
Creed on July 12th... The Offspring on July 29th... or Tyler Childers on September 24th.
$30 tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 21st for one week only! Go to livenation.com/tickettosummer for tickets and info.
