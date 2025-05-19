ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer: Pick-A-Ticket Contest

Eric Simon
Pick A Ticket 2025
In partnership with
Live Nation

You can enter ONCE per day for a chance to win a pair of tickets to your choice of 3 shows that are part of Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer:

Here's your choice of shows, these ones are coming to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion:

Creed on July 12th... The Offspring on July 29th... or Tyler Childers on September 24th.

$30 tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 21st for one week only! Go to livenation.com/tickettosummer for tickets and info.

Concert
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
