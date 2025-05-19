ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Joe Douglas Back With Eagles In Senior Scouting Role

The Eagles lost a few key players in their scouting department over the last week. Brandon Hunt and Anthony Patch went to Las Vegas. Jordan Dizon went back to Denver….

Dylan MacKinnon
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: General manager Joe Douglas of the New York Jets speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Eagles lost a few key players in their scouting department over the last week. Brandon Hunt and Anthony Patch went to Las Vegas. Jordan Dizon went back to Denver. They needed an influx of talent into that department, and they got just that with a familiar face returning. Joe Douglas, previously the Jets GM, will rejoin the Eagles staff in a Senior Scouting Role. Jeff McLane broke the news Monday morning.

Douglas served as the Eagles' VP of Player Personnel between 2016 and 2019, before taking the job with the Jets. He helped build the Eagles' first Super Bowl team.

He was a key figure in the 2018 draft that landed players like Dallas Goedert, Josh Sweat, Avone Maddox, and of course, Jordan Mailata. Douglas also oversaw the free agent class before the Super Bowl season that landed players like Alshon Jeffrey, LaGarrette Blount, Chris Long, and Patrick Robinson.

Joe Douglas Had A Rough Time With The Jets

His time with the Jets did not go as well. They failed to make the playoffs in all 6 years of his tenure. Part of that was them never finding the guy at QB. The Zack Wilson pick turned into a bust, and the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers was an even bigger bust.

But outside of QB, he had some successful picks. Will McDonald is turning into a solid pass rusher. Sauce Gardner is one of the better corners in the league. Garrett Wilson has upside through the roof. Breece Hall is a solid back with upside. He clearly stills has a touch as a scout, he just couldn't put it all together.

The good news here is that will not be his job here. Douglass is not coming in to replace Howie. He is becoming a cog in a very efficient machine.

The one thing he is undeniably good at is scouting. His job now is to be a scout. Find and evaluate talent. They needed to replace the scouts they lost, and did so by bringing in one of the most well-respected talent evaluators in the sport.

The reunion just makes sense. They needed more senior scouts. He has a pre-existing relationship here. And, he is one of the most accomplished and respected names on the market.

We talk about how talented the Eagles' roster is. That is only possible because they are a factory of talent behind the scenes. People love to poach from the Eagles' staff for front office roles. Joe Douglas was an example of that when he went to the Jets. Now they bring him back to replace more names who jumped into bigger jobs in other organizations.

EaglesNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
