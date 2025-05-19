Fate of Eagles Tush Push Will Be Decided This Week

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The conversation that dominated the off-season. To ban the Tush Push, or not to ban the Tush Push. We thought the NFL would decide this issue back in April at the League Meetings. When they could not get enough votes, the league tabled it. But with the Owners meeting this week, we will finally learn the fate of he Eagles infamous play.

The Owners meet this Tuesday and Wednesday. They will vote on a number of things, including a radical change to the playoff format. But the thing Eagles fans will be watching closely is the fate of the Tush Push. The Packers resubmitted their proposal to ban pushing. Here is the language teams will vote on.

The reasoning is the funniest part. Player safety? There is not a single bit of data that suggests this play is dangerous. Based purely on the data, it is one of the safest plays in the league. There were 0 recorded injuries from the play last season. The Eagles ran it more than anyone and were one of the healthiest teams in the league.

Pace of play? QB Spikes slow down the pace of play way more than the Tush Push. Normal QB Sneaks have the same impact on the pace of play. Endless commercial breaks, including now sometimes in a split screen in between plays, impact the pace of play more.

It is the lying that really annoys me. If they came out and said, "We can't stop this play, so we want to ban it," I would respect it more. The NFL has never done anything solely for player safety. They needed to be sued to take concussions seriously.

All indications point them banning the Tush Push. It is what the league itself wants. They were 8 vote shorts back in April. So the question becomes, did they do enough to convince 8 teams to change their vote?

Adam Schefter told us he expects it to be banned.

“I believe the Tush Push will be outlawed in the NFL. I haven’t heard or seen anything that will change my mind about that. I still think that will be the case. The play will not be in existence in the 2025 season.”- Adam Schefter

The good news is, the Eagles will be fine either way. Even without being able to push, their QB Sneak should still be very successful. They did not win a Super Bowl by being good at QB Sneaks. The Tush Push was an advantage, but not what made them so dominant.