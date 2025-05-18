Jose Alvarado Suspension Creates Massive Problem For Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 29: José Alvarado #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on April 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Things were starting to look up for the Phillies' bullpen. Orion Kerkering and Jordan Romano have looked much better. Even some of the lesser bullpen guys have pitched well. But all those good feelings just got steamrolled when the MLB announced an 80-game suspension for closer Jose Alvarado.

Alvarado can't pitch again until mid-August. Worst yet, he is ineligible for the playoffs. The Phillies now have a massive hole at the backend of their bullpen.

Jose Alvarado looked to be in the middle of a bounce-back season. After slimming down in the off-season, he lowered his ERA to 2.7 over 20 appearances. He also leads the Phillies in saves.

Apparently, that effort to slim down caused the dilemma they are in now. Dave Dombrowski told reporters they believe the positive test stems from a weight loss drug Alvarado used in the off-season. He also told reporters that they do not believe Alvarado took the banned substance knowingly.

Knowingly or not, Alvarado leaves the team in a very tough spot. They already needed more bullpen help. Now, it becomes a crisis. The resurgence of Romano and Kerekering cushions the blow a bit, but the Phillies no longer have the luxury of patience with their bullpen now.

The Phillies activated Jose Ruiz to take Alvarado's spot on the roster. But acquiring a closer now becomes Dombrowski's number 1 goal. Making trades this far before the deadline often means you overpay. The Phillies might have no choice. The battle between them and the Mets for the NL East is going to be close. As will the fight for seeding in the NL overall. Even the Wild Card could be tight.