This Day in Sports History: May 16
Midspring may not be considered a sports-heavy time of the year, but it has provided numerous notable moments in sports history. May 16 exemplifies this; it has witnessed outstanding baseball achievements, an achievement that marked the beginning to an NBA career that many consider the best of all time, the crowning of Stanley Cup champions, and remarkable performances in boxing and mixed martial arts. This day has also seen drama, with some of the biggest fines in any sport levied at two enormously popular European soccer clubs.
Boxing Excellence and the Start of a Legendary Career
- 1954: Boston Red Sox left fielder Ted Williams returned from a chest injury and promptly went eight-for-nine, with eight singles, in a game against the Detroit Tigers, delivering one of the finest hitting performances of all time.
- 1955: Legendary heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano faced off with Don Cockell with his belt on the line. Marciano scored yet another knockout, this time in the ninth round, to retain the title and his unbeaten record.
- 1975: The great Muhammad Ali fought contender Ron Lyle for three heavyweight titles. Ali defeated him like he did so many others, flooring Lyle in the 11th round for a knockout win.
- 1977: Ali once again risked his titles when he faced Alfredo Evangelista. Evangelista fought valiantly but eventually lost a unanimous yet controversial decision.
- 1985: In an omen foretelling a great career, Chicago Bulls rookie Michael Jordan took home the Rookie of the Year award.
- 2015: The UFC hosted its first event in the Philippines. Legends Frankie Edgar and Urijah Faber headlined a great card in Manila, and Edgar claimed a one-sided unanimous decision victory.
Championship Victories and a Historic Punishment
- 1976: The Stanley Cup Finals featured the Montreal Canadiens and the Philadelphia Flyers. The Canadiens earned a series sweep, beating the Flyers 5-3 in Game 4.
- 1980: The Los Angeles Lakers battled the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Finals, eventually triumphing in Game 6 to earn their eighth title in franchise history.
- 1982: The New York Islanders swept the Vancouver Canucks, winning Game 4 3-1 to secure their third straight Stanley Cup Finals win.
- 2014: Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were fined £60 million for violating UEFA regulations.
Despite lacking consistent NBA title games and the Super Bowl, May has historically been a month of champions, as evidenced by May 16. Over the years, four heavyweight boxing title fights took place on this day, which helped improve the popularity of the sport. The strong tradition of combat sports was evident when the UFC expanded its global reach, hosting a popular event in the Philippines to cement its status as an up-and-coming major sport.