This Day in Sports History: May 16

Midspring may not be considered a sports-heavy time of the year, but it has provided numerous notable moments in sports history. May 16 exemplifies this; it has witnessed outstanding baseball achievements, an achievement that marked the beginning to an NBA career that many consider the best of all time, the crowning of Stanley Cup champions, and remarkable performances in boxing and mixed martial arts. This day has also seen drama, with some of the biggest fines in any sport levied at two enormously popular European soccer clubs.