Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Pittsburgh Pirates will open up the final leg of their road trip tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies. These teams are in drastically different positions through 45 games, as the Pirates are languishing in the cellar of the NL Central while the Phillies compete for first place in the NL East.

The Pirates have the privilege of deploying one of their better starters in this series opener. Andrew Heaney is experiencing a bit of a career revival in his first year in Pittsburgh, putting up a 3.15 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. Those numbers are far better than any expected of Heaney, seeing as he was expected to provide average play at best for a rebuilding Pirates team. Heaney has faced a number of excellent offensive teams, making the Phillies the next in a long list of challenges.

A look at the numbers makes it seem like Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia's starting pitcher tonight, is having a far worse season than Heaney. However, Suarez is recovering from injury and has only made two starts. One of those was downright disastrous, as the Arizona Diamondbacks crushed him for seven runs in three innings of work. Suarez recovered nicely, pitching seven scoreless frames against the Cleveland Guardians in his next time out. The Pirates present a wonderful opportunity for Suarez to continue his hot streak against one of the worst offenses in the MLB.

Spread

Pirates +1.5 (-105)

Phillies -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pirates +201

Phillies -225

Totals

Over 8.5 (-115)

Under 9 (-136)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Pirates are 18-26 ATS on the season.

The Pirates are 9-13 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 7-5-2 in games following a Pittsburgh victory.

The Phillies are 10-7 ATS following a loss.

The Phillies are 10-12 ATS when playing at Citizens Bank Park.

The over is 12-10 when Philadelphia plays at home.

Pirates vs Phillies Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz, 1B - Out.

Nick Gonzales, 2B - Out.

Oneil Cruz, CF - Day-to-Day.

Endy Rodriguez, INF - Out.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jose Ruiz, RP - Out.

Pirates vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Pittsburgh Pirates have been a lot better since dismissing their manager. They won a series against the Braves last weekend and were competitive against the Mets this week. The two defeats in the series were by just one run. The Pirates held the Mets to six runs in the series. The Phillies could be underestimating the Pirates. They are only 3-3 in their past six games. Furthermore, Pirates' Andrew Heaney has been solid. He has conceded two or fewer runs in all but two of his performances this season. Heaney has been especially sharp on the road, producing a 2.65 ERA on the season. Phillies' pitcher Ranger Suarez has only made two starts this season due to injury. He has squandered seven runs in 10.2 innings. Prediction: Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5"

The Pirates might cover, but they have been far too unreliable to confidently bet. Instead, the under looks like the play. Suarez is hitting his stride, and Heaney has been solid all season long. Look for two long outings from each starter, conditions that will lead to a low-scoring affair overall.