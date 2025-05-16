Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 14: Indiana Vassilev #19 of Philadelphia Union handles the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Subaru Park on May 14, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Union is on a hot streak. In a league full of finesse attacking teams and stodgy defending teams, the Union has become a unit on which all 11 footballers bolster each other's prospects. But is the balance starting to go awry with sloppy back-line play, following a dodgy 3-2 victory over the LA Galaxy? We'll find out when the Philadelphia Union pays a visit to Atlanta United on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Of course, you look better when you come back to win 3-2, as opposed to coughing up a big lead against a cupcake. Philly was in serious peril when the winless LA Galaxy took a 2-0 lead at Subaru Park this midweek. "The Union stormed out of the halftime locker room, with Nathan Harriel and Tai Baribo scoring two minutes apart," reported Peter Andrews of Philly Soccer Page. "Baribo capped off his brace with a dramatic late winner to secure all three points."

Will the momentum keep mounting, or does Atlanta's superior team offer too much resistance? Las Vegas seems to lean the latter way, giving the Western Conference's second-place Union only two-to-one odds.

Spread

Philadelphia Union +0.25 (-115)

Atlanta United -0.25 (-105)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union +200

Atlanta United +125

Draw +275

Total

Over 2.75 (-102)

Under 2.75 (-118)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Betting Trends

Philadelphia is on a six-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Five of Philadelphia's league matches in a row have gone over betting totals.

Atlanta United has scored one goal or less in its last seven MLS matches.

Philadelphia is on a four-match unbeaten streak against Atlanta.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich is out with a knee injury.

Defender Neil Pierre is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is questionable with a knee injury.

Atlanta United

Defender Pedro Amador is out with an adductor strain.

Defender Stian Gregersen is out with a strained quadricep.

Defender Brooks Lennon is out with a hamstring pull.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

Atlanta United's poor 2-5-6 record doesn't hold up to Atlanta's odds to conquer Philadelphia. It's a likelihood that Philly manager Bradley Carnell won't be playing his best-choice lineup this weekend, since Las Vegas wouldn't be giving a two-win team such a decisive nod over the Union otherwise. Philly annihilated Atlanta 3-0 on April 19, 2025, with Baribo scoring a shorthanded goal in the second half.

Atlanta has displayed better form since then. The Five Stripes earned a point out of a tough matchup with Nashville, and scored another surprise moral victory, not to mention a point on the table, when the veteran substitute Jamal Thiare scored in added time to give Atlanta a 1-1 draw at Austin FC this midweek.