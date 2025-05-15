6 Big Takaways From The Eagles Tough Schedule in 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Saquon Barkley #26 and A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after Brown caught a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles' schedule is tough. We knew that before the order of games came out. Winning your division means you get three extra games against fellow division winners. Eagles also have games vs the NFC North and the AFC West. Arguably, the two toughest divisions in the league next year.

But now that we know the order of the games, did it make things any tougher for the Eagles? Let's take a deep dive into the schedule to find out. Do they have a rest advantage again like last year? Is there a gauntlet like there was in 2023? Is the travel particularly challenging?

Here are 6 takeaways from the Eagles' official schedule.

1) A Tough Road To January

This part we already knew. The Eagles play 9 teams that made the postseason last year. They play the Commanders twice. If you look at projected win totals, they play 7 of the top 10 teams. 1 of the teams they don't play is themselves. If you expand it to the top 12, they play 9 of the 12. Expand it to the top 14; they play 10 of the 14. 7 of those 10 are on the road.

That doesn't even include 2 games vs the Cowboys, who could be better. Or a game vs the Bears, who could be much better.

2) No Real Gauntlet

Looking at that information, we would have assumed there would be another gauntlet. We were kind of wrong.

Going from at the Chiefs in week 2, to home vs the Rams, to down in Tampa, to back home for the Broncos is tough. Bills sandwiched between two games vs the Commanders is tough. But neither are a true gauntlet like they had in 2023. You could even argue that Washington, @ Rams, into @ Ravens from last season was a tougher gauntlet.

It actually spreads out fairly well. At least as well as you could hope. When you have that many tough games, this is the best result for avoiding a really tough stretch.

3) No Back-To-Back Home Games

Keeping those tough road games split up has a downside. It means they have no back-to-back home games. The closest they get is having the bye week after a home game. Apart from that, they are on the road every other week.

4) Travel Itself Is Not That Bad

Last year, the Eagles were lucky enough to never have to get on a plane after week 12. In fact, after the trip to LA in week 12, the next time they got on a plane was to go to the Super Bowl in New Orleans. This year they are not quite that lucky, but still dont have too difficult a travel schedule.

The toughest trip travel-wise is out to LA to face the Chargers on Monday Night. They have extra rest going into that game, with the Black Friday game the week before. The following game is on a slightly shorter rest, going from Monday night into Sunday.

After that game, they have 2 road trips. One to Buffalo, and one to Washington. The Washington trip is easy. Buffalo is slightly harder, and it being late December in Buffalo could cause all types of travel issues. But it is not a long road trip, at least. You just have to worry about bad weather impacting the flight.

But there are not multiple West Coast trips, or a long, extended road trip. There are no international games. They make out pretty well, and they won't spend too long in the charter planes Eagles players said were too small for them.

5) Eagles Have A Rest Advantage This Season

There is only one game this season where the Eagles are at a significant rest disadvantage. They play the Vikings coming off their bye week. But the Eagles themselves will be on extra rest, they play on Thursday the week before. And the Vikings go into their bye week having played two straight games overseas.

Outside of that, the Eagles either have the rest advantage themselves, or both teams have equal rest, in all but 2 of the other games. Both examples are from the Eagles coming off Monday Night Football, and thus having 1 less day.

But they themselves get an extra day vs the Chiefs, an extra day vs the Broncos, they get +7 days of rest vs the Packers, an extra day vs the Cowboys, and an extra day vs the Bills. Overall, their rest differential is +8.

6) Weird Divisional Schedule

One thing I do not like in this schedule is that the Eagles play the Giants twice in 3 weeks, and the Commanders twice in 3 weeks. I am not sure if that hurts them anymore than it hurts the other team; it is just weird.