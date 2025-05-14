This Day in Sports History: May 14
Sports fans consider May one of the most important months in the baseball calendar. As the early-season blues wear off, records begin to shatter, exemplified by May 14. In addition…
Sports fans consider May one of the most important months in the baseball calendar. As the early-season blues wear off, records begin to shatter, exemplified by May 14. In addition to noteworthy baseball moments, this day has witnessed momentous events in the NHL, memorable basketball games, and remarkable performances in combat sports, highlighting its historical significance.
Incredible Individual Performances and a Career's End
- 1913: Washington Senators starting pitcher Walter Johnson had his streak of 56 scoreless innings broken in a game against the St. Louis Browns.
- 1920: In another landmark moment for Johnson on this date, he won his 300th game as a starting pitcher, this time coming against the Detroit Tigers.
- 1967: New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle hit his 500th career home run, helping spur the Yankees to victory against the Baltimore Orioles.
- 1986: MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson hit his 537th home run, officially pushing him past Mickey Mantle on the all-time home run list.
- 1996: Legendary Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson officially announced his retirement from the NBA.
- 2011: WBA super middleweight champion Andre Ward put his title on the line against Arthur Abraham. Despite a late flurry from Abraham, Ward survived to the final bell to win via a unanimous decision.
- 2016: Reigning heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum met challenger Stipe Miocic in the headlining event of UFC 198. Miocic knocked Werdum out in the first round, earning his first of many championship belts.
A Historic Soccer Game and Championship Wins
- 1938: On the eve of war, the English defeated Germany 6-3 in a football match in front of 110,000 spectators in Berlin.
- 1977: The Montreal Canadiens narrowly survived an overtime game against the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. That win sealed Montreal's sweep over Boston, marking the Canadiens' second straight Stanley Cup Finals victory.
- 1981: Redeeming the Bruins' defeat four years earlier, the Boston Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the NBA Finals for Boston's 12th title win.
- 1994: Manchester United smashed Chelsea 4-0 to win the FA Cup Final, led by two goals from Eric Cantona.
- 1997: In a battle between two of Europe's most famous football clubs, FC Barcelona narrowly defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.
May 14 featured numerous MLB legends, with Walter Johnson, Mickey Mantle, and Reggie Jackson recording outstanding milestones. It also hosted remarkable individual performances and record-breaking achievements in the Premier League, the NBA, boxing, and perhaps most notably, the UFC. All of these records, moments, achievements, and championships make May 14 a notable date in history for all sports fans across the world.