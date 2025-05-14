The Eagles Full Schedule For The 2025-2026 Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

We have the Eagles Schedule. After a couple of days of chasing leaks, we finally have the official schedule from the league.

Here is the Eagles Schedule For The 2025-2026 Season

Week 1: Thursday, September 4th - vs. Dallas Cowboys (TNF) 8:20 pm

Week 2: Sunday, September 14th - @ Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 pm

Week 3: Sunday, September 21st - vs. Los Angeles Rams - 1:00 pm

Week 4: Sunday, September 28th - @Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1:00 pm

Week 5: Sunday, October 5th - vs. Denver Broncos - 1:00 pm

Week 6: Thursday, October 9th - @ New York Giants (TNF) - 8:15 pm

Week 7: - Sunday, Oct 19th @ Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 pm

Week 8: Sunday, October 26th - vs. New York Giants - 1:00 pm

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Monday, November 10th - @ Green Bay Packers (MNF) - 8:20 pm

Week 11: Sunday, November 17th - vs. Detroit Lions (SNF) - 8:20 pm

Week 12: Sunday, November 24th- @ Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 pm

Week 13: Friday, November - vs. Chicago Bears (Black Friday) - 3:00 pm

Week 14: Monday, December 8th - @ Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) - 8:15 pm

Week 15: Sunday, December 14th - vs. Las Vegas Raiders - 1:00 pm

Week 16: Saturday, December 20th - @ Washington Commanders - 4:30 pm or 8:00 pm

Week 17: Sunday, December 28th - @ Buffalo Bills - 4:25 pm

Week 18: TBD - Washington Commanders - TBD

One thing immediately noticeable is the lack of back-to-back home games. They have back-to-back road games twice. They are traveling every other week, with the bye week in week 9 leading to a week 10 home game being the lone exception.

Another big surprise is the number of 1pm games. 6 of them. people expected they would constantly be in Primetime, or at least the 4:25 slot. But they actually get a decent number of 1 o'clock starts.

This also confirms the Eagles avoided a Christmas Day game. The only holiday they play on is Black Friday, which is barely a Holiday. So you can make your holiday plans, and not worry about that one family member who lies to turn the volume down on the TV. Or worse, ask for Christmas music to be put on instead.