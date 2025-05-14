Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 26: Danley Jean Jacques #21 of Philadelphia Union celebrates scoring the second goal of the game during the second half against D.C. United at Subaru Park on April 26, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Philadelphia did not expect to see May 14's weakest opponent in MLS. That dubious label was supposed to go to an expansion brand, or maybe to CF Montreal, not to a SoCal visitor with one of the league's most well-known monikers. Wouldn't you know, even the Impact is starting to come alive above the border, and Los Angeles' neighbor, San Diego FC, might be the best start-up team since the Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Galaxy is left holding the bag in last place overall, with an awful 0-3-9 record.

The Philadelphia Union will try to hand LA its 10th loss of the season at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Philadelphia is not drawing enough sportsbook action to get to (-1) goal on a balanced spread, but the Union's formidable odds to win reflect the improving form of Philly and the deep problems with LA.

Philadelphia also seeks redemption for taking only one point from Columbus. The Union and the visiting Crew contested a 2-2 corker last Saturday. The exciting match report can't change Philly's regret over holding two separate leads for a total of 45 minutes, and still not conquering the Crew.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -0.75 (-120)

LA Galaxy +0.75 (+100)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -155

LA Galaxy +380

Draw +320

Total

Over 2.75 (-108)

Under 2.75 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy Betting Trends

Philadelphia is on a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Four of Philadelphia's league matches in a row have gone over betting totals.

The winless LA Galaxy have lost nine out of 12 league matches this year.

Philadelphia has not beaten LA in the last eight head-to-head meetings.

Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich remains out with a knee injury.

Forward Markus Anderson remains out with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Olivier Mbaizo is questionable with a knee injury.

LA Galaxy

Winger Gabriel Pec is out with a hip injury.

Winger Joseph Paintsil is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Riqui Puig remains out after surgery for a cruciate ligament tear.

Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy Predictions and Picks

The Union's odds to win would rise further if the club weren't so busy. Philadelphia will have played four times in 11 days by the time the Union visits Atlanta, followed by a U.S. Open Cup round. and then Inter Miami. Bradley Carnell may be as stingy with his lineup picks tonight as Jurgen Klopp in the FA Cup.

It may not take the Union's best starting-11 to vanquish a 0-3-9 unit that's far away from home. LA is not only futile on the pitch, but distracted by fines after a big scuffle with the Red Bulls. "The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined the LA Galaxy and head coach Greg Vanney for violating the league's Mass Confrontation Policy," reads the league's homepage.