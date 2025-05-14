Cardinals vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total
After last night's rainout, the St. Louis Cardinals (23-19) and Philadelphia Phillies (24-17) will close out their series with a day-night doubleheader today at Citizens Bank Park. The games are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. EST and 6:15 p.m. EST.
The red-hot Cardinals are riding a nine-game winning streak into the doubleheader, including a 3–2 victory over the Phillies on Monday. They'll send right-hander Erick Fedde (3–3, 3.86 ERA) to the mound in the opener, while Philadelphia will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo (3-0, 2.11 ERA). Luzardo has been impressive this season, striking out 51 batters in 47 innings of work, but gave up three runs in just over five innings in his last time out.
For Game 2, St. Louis will start Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.50 ERA). The right-hander threw a seven-inning shutout last week, giving up two hits while striking out eight. The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (1-6, 4.89 ERA). Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs, while Trea Turner boasts a .306 batting average. For St. Louis, Willson Contreras has six homers and 23 RBIs, and Brendan Donovan is hitting .312.
Spread
- Cardinals +1.5 (-134)
- Phillies -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +161
- Phillies -179
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-102)
- UNDER 8.5 (-110)
*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Cardinals vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in five of the Cardinals' last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of the Phillies' last six games.
- The Phillies have gone 7-3 during the past 10 games in which they were moneyline favorites.
- The Cardinals are 9-0 straight up in their last nine games.
- The Phillies have gone 11-4 straight up in their past 15 games.
Cardinals vs Phillies Injury Reports
Cardinals
- Quinn Mathews, SP - Day-to-day (shoulder).
- Zack Thompson, RP - 60-day IL (lat).
Phillies
- Jose Ruiz, RP - 15-day IL (neck).
Cardinals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks
"The St. Louis Cardinals are hot but not quite as threatening on the road, where they are five games below the .500 mark on the season. The Philadelphia Phillies have only dropped seven home games this season .... The Cardinals have lost in five of Fedde's eight starts this season. Also, Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo has the numbers of an ace .... The Phillies have won in four of Luzardo's past five outings. I recommend the run line, considering five of the Phillies' past six wins have been by two or more runs." — Adam Rauzino, Winners and Whiners
"I'm going to take a shot on the Cardinals here. It's not a game I'm rushing to the window to bet, but the Cardinals are white hot right now, and Gray is a solid starting option for the Cardinals as well. Luzardo is a solid lefty, emerging as one of the better southpaws in baseball, but the thing is that the Phillies behind him have been inconsistent, and I still have a hard time trusting this Phillies bullpen. Give me the Cardinals and the plus money here." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz