Cardinals vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 12: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks off the field after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park on May 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cardinals defeated the Phillies 3-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After last night's rainout, the St. Louis Cardinals (23-19) and Philadelphia Phillies (24-17) will close out their series with a day-night doubleheader today at Citizens Bank Park. The games are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. EST and 6:15 p.m. EST.

The red-hot Cardinals are riding a nine-game winning streak into the doubleheader, including a 3–2 victory over the Phillies on Monday. They'll send right-hander Erick Fedde (3–3, 3.86 ERA) to the mound in the opener, while Philadelphia will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo (3-0, 2.11 ERA). Luzardo has been impressive this season, striking out 51 batters in 47 innings of work, but gave up three runs in just over five innings in his last time out.

For Game 2, St. Louis will start Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.50 ERA). The right-hander threw a seven-inning shutout last week, giving up two hits while striking out eight. The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (1-6, 4.89 ERA). Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs, while Trea Turner boasts a .306 batting average. For St. Louis, Willson Contreras has six homers and 23 RBIs, and Brendan Donovan is hitting .312.

Spread

Cardinals +1.5 (-134)

Phillies -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline

Cardinals +161

Phillies -179

Total

OVER 8.5 (-102)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of the Cardinals' last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Phillies' last six games.

The Phillies have gone 7-3 during the past 10 games in which they were moneyline favorites.

The Cardinals are 9-0 straight up in their last nine games.

The Phillies have gone 11-4 straight up in their past 15 games.

Cardinals vs Phillies Injury Reports

Cardinals

Quinn Mathews, SP - Day-to-day (shoulder).

Zack Thompson, RP - 60-day IL (lat).

Phillies

Jose Ruiz, RP - 15-day IL (neck).

Cardinals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"The St. Louis Cardinals are hot but not quite as threatening on the road, where they are five games below the .500 mark on the season. The Philadelphia Phillies have only dropped seven home games this season .... The Cardinals have lost in five of Fedde's eight starts this season. Also, Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo has the numbers of an ace .... The Phillies have won in four of Luzardo's past five outings. I recommend the run line, considering five of the Phillies' past six wins have been by two or more runs." — Adam Rauzino, Winners and Whiners