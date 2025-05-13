USA vs Norway: IIHF Worlds Odds, Spread, and Total

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 10: Macklin Celebrini of Canada celebrates with teammates during the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship match between Slovenia and Canada at Avicii Arena on May 10, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

It's said NHL skaters party too much in Europe. Monday's collapse at the IIHF Worlds had "hangover" written all over it, as the previously 2-0 USA looked slow, sad, and sorry in a 3-zip loss to Switzerland. The Swiss schooled the Americans with a shot advantage of 27-23, demonstrating that Europe's leading club pros have serious skill sets. USA's pratfall doesn't erase all comparisons to medaling teams of the past, since even 1980's Olympic team laid an egg against weak West Germany for nearly a whole contest. But to bounce back from embarrassment, the United States might want to resist the urge to mimic Switzerland's stingy style, and get back to the roster's National Hockey League roots.

USA Hockey is better in league showcases than in actual world tournaments. Team USA won the NHL's preseason World Cup in 1996, and nearly won the 4 Nations Face Off this February. That's a good omen for the U.S. going into today's game with Norway at 10:20 a.m. EST. Norway is so overmatched on Hump Day that if the Polar Bears are smart, they'll play a preseason style, and try not to sustain injuries.

Norway is in peril of relegation, and can't afford to try to block 50 shots from the USA. Will the game be a free-for-all for United States snipers, or will Norway risk its thin lineup's health and circle the wagons?

Spread

USA -3.5 (+130)

Norway +3.5 (-160)

Moneyline

USA -1800

Norway +880

Total

Over 5.5 (-118)

Under 5.5 (-104)

*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Norway Betting Trends

The United States is 7-0 against Norway at the IIHF Worlds.

Norway is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Team USA.

USA vs Norway Injury Reports

USA

None

Norway

Defenseman Ole Julian Holm has not been medically cleared by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

USA vs Norway Predictions and Picks

Norway's problems illustrate the turnabout in World Championship recruiting. For decades, Europe's fringe contenders like Norway and Germany boasted best-choice lineups, thanks to overseas club schedules ending, and NHLers flying in as fast as possible. North American teams couldn't get A-list professionals to sign up. In 2025, it's the U.S. and Canada that have NHL stars like Nathan MacKinnon jumping at the chance to play, while many of Europe's teams deal with unavailable talent and opt-outs.

Norway has five skaters with NHL contracts and double-digit goal scorers in the NCAA. But the NHL and AHL playoffs have kept Norway's top talents busy, and coaches' prejudice led to a slew of minor-league starters in place of prospects who could make an impact for 2025's Polar Bears. "(Team Norway has) faced some roster issues in the run-up to this year's Worlds," blogged a characteristically tactful Lucas Ackroyd on the IIHF's homepage last Monday.