This Day in Sports History: May 13

May hosts championship sports globally. In addition to titles being won and lost in basketball, soccer, and mixed martial arts, May 13 has witnessed several spectacular individual performances in MLB, including some record-shattering moments from some of the sport's most recognizable names. The precursor to one of the most famous tennis matches of all time also occurred on this date.

From all the remarkable sporting achievements on May 13 in past years, what stands out the most is the numerous noteworthy baseball moments. In particular, Jim Tobin's ridiculous stat line of nine innings pitched and three home runs hit represents one of the most spectacular individual efforts of all time in any sport. Also worth noting is UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic's flawless knockout of Junior Dos Santos and fellow champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk's winning claim on the same card.