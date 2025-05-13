St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals
The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. The battle between two of the best teams in the National League started off with a closely…
The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. The battle between two of the best teams in the National League started off with a closely contested game in which the Cardinals hung on to a 3-2 victory, banking them the first game of the series.
Looking to help keep the good times rolling for St. Louis is starting pitcher Sonny Gray. Gray has been around the block during his time in the MLB, but he is still posting quality numbers, as evidenced by his 3.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Gray's last outing helped those numbers tremendously, with the righty pitching seven scoreless frames against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies represent a significantly tougher challenge than the lowly Pirates, making this an interesting test for Gray in the early going of the 2025 season.
Opposing Gray will be one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season. Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo has put together a fantastic start to the year, putting up a 2.11 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP through eight starts. Despite a couple of solid consecutive starts, the cracks have started to show in Luzardo's play, as he has had to work himself out of a number of jams over his last two starts, one of which saw the lefty give up nine hits and a walk. Now, he will be tasked with dealing with a Cardinals team that has rattled off nine straight wins.
Spread
- Cardinals +1.5 (-159)
- Phillies -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +142
- Phillies -152
Totals
- Over 7.5 (-118)
- Under 8 (-112)
*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Cardinals vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Cardinals are 24-18 ATS this season.
- The Cardinals are 11-10 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 11-9-1 when St. Louis plays on the road.
- The Phillies are 21-20 ATS this season.
- The Phillies are 10-10 ATS when playing at home this season.
- The over is 11-9 when the Phillies play at home.
Cardinals vs Phillies Injury Reports
St. Louis Cardinals
- No injuries of note.
Philadelphia Phillies
- Jose Ruiz, RP - Out.
Cardinals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks
David Anicetti of Picks and Parlays writes, "Philadelphia will win at home on Tuesday, but the play here is UNDER. The UNDER has cashed in four of the Cardinals' last five and eight of Philadelphia's last nine. St Louis starter Sonny Gray is coming off a strong outing in which the right-hander allowed no runs on two hits across seven innings. Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo has allowed just five runs on 26 hits across 23.2 innings over his last four outings. Final Score Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies win, but our best play is UNDER 4-2."
The under is a solid option, but the St. Louis moneyline is priced too well to resist. The Cardinals have won nine straight games, they have a solid starter on the mound, and the offense has proven itself to be good enough to get to Luzardo. As long as St. Louis is at plus money, its moneyline is the right play.