St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 12: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies swings and misses on a pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park on May 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cardinals defeated the Phillies 3-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. The battle between two of the best teams in the National League started off with a closely contested game in which the Cardinals hung on to a 3-2 victory, banking them the first game of the series.

Looking to help keep the good times rolling for St. Louis is starting pitcher Sonny Gray. Gray has been around the block during his time in the MLB, but he is still posting quality numbers, as evidenced by his 3.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Gray's last outing helped those numbers tremendously, with the righty pitching seven scoreless frames against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Phillies represent a significantly tougher challenge than the lowly Pirates, making this an interesting test for Gray in the early going of the 2025 season.

Opposing Gray will be one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season. Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo has put together a fantastic start to the year, putting up a 2.11 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP through eight starts. Despite a couple of solid consecutive starts, the cracks have started to show in Luzardo's play, as he has had to work himself out of a number of jams over his last two starts, one of which saw the lefty give up nine hits and a walk. Now, he will be tasked with dealing with a Cardinals team that has rattled off nine straight wins.

Spread

Cardinals +1.5 (-159)

Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Cardinals +142

Phillies -152

Totals

Over 7.5 (-118)

Under 8 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cardinals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 24-18 ATS this season.

The Cardinals are 11-10 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 11-9-1 when St. Louis plays on the road.

The Phillies are 21-20 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 10-10 ATS when playing at home this season.

The over is 11-9 when the Phillies play at home.

Cardinals vs Phillies Injury Reports

St. Louis Cardinals

No injuries of note.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jose Ruiz, RP - Out.

Cardinals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

David Anicetti of Picks and Parlays writes, "Philadelphia will win at home on Tuesday, but the play here is UNDER. The UNDER has cashed in four of the Cardinals' last five and eight of Philadelphia's last nine. St Louis starter Sonny Gray is coming off a strong outing in which the right-hander allowed no runs on two hits across seven innings. Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo has allowed just five runs on 26 hits across 23.2 innings over his last four outings. Final Score Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies win, but our best play is UNDER 4-2."