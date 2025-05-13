ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Sixers Plan To Go Best Player Available, Regardless Of Need

For once, fortune favored the Sixers. They did not jump up to number 1 to grab Cooper Flagg. But their pick did move up to 3. Up 2 spots from…

Dylan MacKinnon
76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For once, fortune favored the Sixers. They did not jump up to number 1 to grab Cooper Flagg. But their pick did move up to 3. Up 2 spots from having the 5th best odds, giving them a chance to still grab a very talented player.

But how will they decide who to pick? Outside of Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey, the top of the draft is very guard-heavy. The only problem, Sixers do not really need a guard. Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain already fill out the backcourt. They might also keep Quentin Grimes. That backcourt is crowded. Even before you take into account names like Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon, who might be back.

That may make it seem like the Sixers need to target a Wing/Forward. But do the Sixers themselves think that? Daryl Morey joined Kincade & Salciunas, and suggested that the Sixers are more concerned with talent than need.

They also asked Morey how he balances what helps the Sixers the most right now, vs what helps them the most long term. He seems to think the Sixers can prioritize both things.

"My job is both, so we are in that window where we're ready to win, but the nice thing about this draft being a very good draft overall, especially at the top end, is that we don't feel like we're going to have to make a compromise there."

The consensus pick currently seems to be Ace Bailey from Rutgers. Cooper Flagg will go 1st overall. Dylan Harper, also from Rutgers, is expected to go 2nd. Leaving Ace Bailey for the Sixers.

On paper, that is ideal. Bailey is a wing with length who can shoot from deep. Though many think his former teammate is the more pro-ready prospect, ready to help a team in year 1. However, Harper is a guard. A lot of the other players around Ace Bailey are guards, including Tre Johnson from Texas and VJ Edgecombe from Baylor.

Ideally, it will just be Bailey. He fills a need and would be the best player available. But if the Sixers do find themselves in a spot where Bailey goes 2nd overall, they won't reach for another forward or wing player. According to Morey, they would take Dylan Harper.

You can watch the full interview with Daryl Morey below.

Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
