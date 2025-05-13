Phillies To Play Double Header On Wednesday After Rain Out

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 03: A general view is seen during a rain delay between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on April 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies and Cardinals were scheduled to play game 2 of a 3-game series Tuesday night. Mother Nature had different plans. With Rain in the forecast between now and early Wednesday morning, there was no gap to get a game in. So, rather than play through the rain, they postponed the game.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday now. The first game will take place at 1:05, and then game 2 at 6:15 pm. Crucially, if you have tickets for Tuesday night, those tickets will get honored in the 2nd game of the doubleheader. Gates open at 5:15 pm.

Wednesday's game is still scheduled for 1:05 pm. People with tickets to that game can still go to the game as originally scheduled. The planned Weather Education Day Program will still take place.

Jesus Luzardo will pitch the 1st game of the doubleheader, and Aaron Nola will pitch game 2. Thursday will remain a day off as planned, before a 3-game series with the Pirates over the weekend. The Phillies currently sit at 24-17, good for 2nd in the NL East, and 4th in the NL.