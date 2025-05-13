5 Flyers Storylines To Watch During NHL Offseason: Acquiring A Center

The Philadelphia Flyers finished a disappointing 2024-25 season 29th in the NHL standings. They've missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs five straight times, and general manager Danny Briere declared “rock bottom” in the final weeks of the regular season.

While the Flyers don’t have recent accomplishments to boast, they finally have better flexibility to change directions away from an era defined by losing.

A long list of roster needs, rumors of the elusive offer sheet acquisition, and a high-profile coaching search will keep the Flyers near the top of the headlines during the 2025 NHL offseason.

"Glaring Need" At Center

Briere stepped to the podium on January 21 for his midseason press conference. He discussed a flawed roster lingering outside the playoff standings.

He frankly addressed the roster’s most obvious need. The Flyers don’t have a suitable first-line center on the current roster or in the organizational pipeline.

“The reality is there's not a lot of high-end centermen in this league. When teams have them, they want to keep them, or the (trade asking) price is crazy...Yes, I realize that it's a glaring need that we'd like to upgrade, but it has to make sense.” -Danny Briere

Morgan Frost was Philadelphia’s most skilled center at the time of Briere's comments. He spent only 10 more days in orange and black before a midseason trade to the Calgary Flames.

The Flyers slipped out of the playoff race in the second half of 2024-25, partly because of a lack of firepower down the middle on their current roster.

Sean Couturier reached his career peak from 2017-2021. While he serviceably fits into a third-line center role at age 32, he’s unlikely to regain his Selke Trophy form during the remainder of his contract running through 2030.

Noah Cates has smoothly transitioned from the wing to the middle. His ability to win puck battles with a strong stick, match up against opponents’ top lines, and score at a contributor’s pace will secure his long-term future in the organization. However, he's averaged only 36 points per 82 games during his NHL career.

Philadelphia’s 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko has shown promise at the junior level. However, it’s lofty to expect him to burst into the NHL and fill the void after most pre-draft evaluators didn’t expect him to develop into a top-line player.

Ryan Poehling fits the Flyers best on the fourth line while Couturier, Cates, and Luchanko provide long-term hope for the middle six.

Matvei Michkov will develop on the right wing of the first line as a key centerpiece of the organization’s rebuild. Who will feed him the puck?

NHL Offseason Center Market

The Flyers expect to move into a new phase of the rebuild with higher expectations to compete in 2025-26.

“I think we're at a stage now where we're going to shift a little bit from subtracting from the roster into trying to start to add and help the team. The last two years there has been a lot of trying to figure out what we had under our belt, where our players are, and where we are moving forward.” -Danny Briere

They won’t compete for a playoff spot without an upgrade at center. The rise of the NHL salary cap creates flexibility for Briere to shop during the NHL offseason.

Centers John Tavares, Matt Duchene, and Brock Nelson will likely enter unrestricted free agency on July 1. All three will cost big money at age 33 or older, and the Flyers aren’t likely to pursue them.

Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers is an attractive name. However, he’s never produced offensively at a top-line rate in 11 NHL seasons.

While the Flyers own three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, teams almost never expect rookies to play first-line roles.

Briere is more likely to search for an immediate contributor through a trade or through an offer sheet to a restricted free agent (RFA).

The close-knit circles of NHL front offices have historically frowned upon offer sheets that pry away another team’s RFA with a lucrative offer in exchange for future draft pick compensation.

However, Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet reported that teams have their eyes on the Flyers as an offer sheet threat because of their loaded draft capital, added financial flexibility, and the glaring need down the middle.

Who could they target on the trade or RFA market?

Flyers Have RFA Offer Sheet, Trade Options

Solving one of the biggest holes of the rebuild will require Danny Briere and Keith Jones to work creatively without an obvious UFA solution. All successful rebuilds require at least one (perceived) stroke of genius to acquire a player who ultimately exceeds expectations.

Chasing RFAs with an aggressive offer sheet might become Philadelphia’s solution to the difficulty of finding a top centerman.

Marco Rossi broke out with the Minnesota Wild in 2024-25 with 24 goals and 36 assists in his second full NHL season. However, he didn’t mesh flawlessly in Minnesota’s lineup despite his success. He played on the fourth line for most of their opening round loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 23-year-old has the skill set to play a top-line role and continue the development into an even stronger offensive player.

Rossi's awkward situation in Minnesota could open the door for an impactful move with the right combination of talent evaluation, investment of draft resources, and fortunate timing.

Gabe Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets also fits the profile of a young center who could break out in a new setting if the surrounding circumstances align to maximize his development.

While Winnipeg certainly doesn’t want to lose Vilardi, they’ll have a difficult time matching the deep pockets of an organization like the Flyers ready to invest in the foundational pieces of their franchise.

Vilardi is due for a big raise from the $3.47 million average annual value that expires when he reaches restricted free agency this summer. Winnipeg already has high-priced contracts for Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, and others to consider in their long-term financial evaluations.

The Flyers, meanwhile, will gush over Vilardi’s 6-foot-3, 216-pound frame that could beef up a roster without the most intimidating size or expensive long-term commitments.

Philadelphia fans will never forget the Flyers' mistakes to allow Patrick Sharp and Justin Williams to walk away early in their careers before either young forward found the right situation to maximize their talent. Extending an offer sheet to the right young center could flip the narrative and enable a breakout star to become a centerpiece of Briere's rebuild.

Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks are less likely targets despite rumors during the regular season. Crafty center Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks seems to resurface in trade rumors whenever they swirl.