Eagles Schedule: Keeping Track of Every Leak And Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The official NFL Schedule release is Wednesday night. But as we all know, the games come out in drips and drabs long before the schedule actually comes out. Whether through actual leaks or "leaks" put out by the NFL themselves, we get an idea of what the Eagles' schedule will look like long before we get the full schedule.

So, what Eagles games do we know about so far? We will keep track of all the "leaks" as they come out right here.

Week 1: Eagles vs Cowboys, Thursday, September 4th, at 8:20 pm on NBC

We knew the date and time for this game the second the Eagles lifted the Lombardi trophy. The Super Bowl winner always kicks off the season on Thursday night. We just didn't know who. Turns out, it is a heated rivalry game to open up the season. The hated Dallas Cowboys will travel up to Philly and watch the Eagles hang their banner.

Week 10: Eagles at Packers, Monday, November 10th, at 8:15 pm on ABC/ESPN

We know the Eagles are going to play a lot of prime-time Games, even not counting the season opener. One for sure will be taking on the Packers, in Green Bay, on Monday Night Football.

It is not Green Bay in the dead of Winter. November is usually somewhat chilly, but not the frigid tundra Lambeau Field is known for being. Still, Green Bay tends to have a great home-field advantage. They are 31-11 at home over the last 5 seasons.

The Eagles beat the Packers twice last season. Once in Brazil, and then again in the playoffs at home. It marked 3 straight wins for the Eagles over the Packers dating back to 2022. Before that, the Eagles lost at Lambeau in 2020, but beat the Packers out there in 2019.

Week 13: Eagles vs Bears, Black Friday, November 28th, at 3 pm, on Prime

The Eagles will not play on Thanksgiving this year, but they will play on Black Friday. It is the 3rd straight year the NFL held a game on Black Friday, as they continue to claim more and more Holidays as their own. They stole Black Friday from the NHL, and Christmas from the NBA. They are officially the school bully who steals everyone's lunch money, but no one can stop them because they are bigger than everyone else in the school.

Eagles-Bears was teased as a potential for Opening Night. Instead, they get them on a midday Black Friday game. Bears are a team that is hard to predict. Last season was clearly a big disappointment. But with Ben Johnson as the coach, and some new toys on offense, it is easy to see year 2 going much better for Caleb Williams.

Week 16: Eagles at Commanders, Saturday, December 20th, Time TBD, on Fox

There is no official kickoff time for this game yet, but we know they are game 1 of a Saturday Double-Header, leading into Packers-Bears, also on Fox. A safe guess would be a 4 pm start, giving time for a short post-game show/ pre-game show, before Packers-Bears kicks off at 8:20ish.

Eagles-Commanders will be one of the most important games of the season, as the two tussle for control of the NFC East.