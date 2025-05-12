ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 11: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs out an infield single during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 11, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their stretch of games against NL East opponents when they kick off a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals will come into this game as one of the hottest teams in the MLB, having won eight straight contests before tonight's showdown.

The Cardinals will call upon their exceedingly deep starting rotation in this game, putting Matthew Liberatore on the bump tonight. Despite being surrounded by fairly low expectations prior to the season, Liberatore has been fantastic, earning a 3.07 ERA and a .95 WHIP through seven starts. Most recently, the lefty put up seven innings of one-run ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates, a performance that has Liberatore on a hot streak before his matchup against a strong Philadelphia lineup.

It is not often that two good left-handed pitchers go head-to-head, but it will happen here, as Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez is set to lock horns with Liberatore. Sanchez has put up even better numbers than his St. Louis counterpart, numbers punctuated by a dominant performance against the Tampa Bay Rays in which Sanchez threw six scoreless frames. The Cardinals have been slightly worse against left-handed pitching this season, setting the stage for a potentially strong outing from Sanchez.

Spread

  • Cardinals +1.5 (-140)
  • Phillies -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals +151
  • Phillies -165

Totals

  • Over 8 (-110)
  • Under 8 (-102)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Cardinals are 23-18 ATS on the season.
  • The Cardinals are 10-10 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 11-8-1 in St. Louis's road games.
  • The Phillies are 10-9 ATS as the home team.
  • The Phillies are 19-15 ATS when playing on equal rest.
  • The over is 11-8 when the Phillies play at home.

Cardinals vs Phillies Injury Reports

St. Louis Cardinals

  • No injuries of note.

Philadelphia Phillies

  • No injuries of note.

Cardinals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The St. Louis Cardinals are hot, but are a different team on the road. They stand six games below .500 on the road this season. The Philadelphia Phillies have only lost six home games all season. They have won six of their past eight games entering Sunday night. Furthermore, Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore has been exploited on the road, where he has recorded a poor 5.06 ERA on the season. Phillies pitcher Cris Sanchez has been sharp, conceding two or fewer runs in five consecutive outings. Sanchez has thrived against St. Louis in his career, posting a 2.93 ERA and a 2-0 record in 15.1 innings pitched.  The Phillies stand at 5-1 in the last six games started by Sanchez. Four of the Phillies' past five wins have been by two or more runs. Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5."

The Phillies are a solid pick, but it is best to look to the over in this matchup. Liberatore should get pieced up on the road, and the Cardinals should do a good enough job to turn this into a fairly high-scoring affair that cracks the over by a long shot.

