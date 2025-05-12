Sixers Win 3rd Overall Pick In The NBA Draft Lottery

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 26: Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half of their game during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Fighting Irish 85-84.

The 2024-2025 season did not go well for the Sixers. Everyone got hurt, and they wound up with the 5th-worst record in the league. But if there is any bright side, it has the Sixers once again picking at the top of the draft,

Despite the poor record, it was not a lock that they would have a pick. They went into a night with over a 33% chance of losing it. They had to stay in the top 6. Despite Philly's own Kevin Negandhi briefly informing us that they fell out of the top 6, it turned out the Sixers got some good luck for the 1st time in years.

Not only will they keep their pick, but it moved up 2 spots. The Sixers will pick 3rd overall in the NBA Draft. Putting the jewel of the draft, Cooper Flagg, out of reach. But they can grab one of the kids from Rutgers, ranked 2nd and 3rd in this draft class.

People expect Dylan Harper to go 3rd overall. He is a guard, but a slightly taller one than either Tyrese Maxey or Jared McCain. Still, with the Sixers' backcourt already being full, many Sixers fans might prefer the 6ft 10 Ace Bailey. Bailey seems tailor-made to fit with the Sixers if he pans out in the NBA. A wing with good length who can shoot. That is what the Sixers have been looking for since the Process began.

Are either of them good enough to turn around the Sixers? On their own, probably not. They are still going to need injury luck for a couple of players plagued by injuries.

They are gambling with Embiid and George's health, no matter who they get. But it is some good news for a franchise that has not gotten it in a long time.