Eagles Will Host The Dallas Cowboys In The Season Opener

The NFL Schedule Release is on Wednesday, but we already know then when and where for one Eagles game. The hated Dallas Cowboys will come to Lincoln Financial Field on…

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The NFL Schedule Release is on Wednesday, but we already know then when and where for one Eagles game. The hated Dallas Cowboys will come to Lincoln Financial Field on September 4th to kick off the NFL Season. Mike Tirico made the announcement this morning on The Today Show.

This means the Cowboys, and every Cowboys fan, will have to watch the Eagles raise the banner. Something they have not done themselves in the lifespan of any player on the Eagles' defense.

The Cowboys did not get much attention when we considered who the Eagles might play on Opening Night. The Lions and the Bears are the popular picks. The NFL hasn't scheduled many rivalry games for Opening Night. The Packers vs the Bears in 2019 was the last example. Before that, you would have to go back to 2012 for Cowboys vs Giants. But Eagles-Cowboys games always draw big ratings. So it is not too surprising that this is the route they would go.

Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts have not actually faced off against each other that often. Dak missed both Eagles games last season. Hurts missed the 2nd Cowboys game last season. In 2023, they both played both games and split the series. Then in 2022, Dak missed the first game, and Hurts missed the 2nd. In 2021, Hurts sat out the final game, but Dak beat him in the 1st. They didn't face each other in Hurts' rookie season.

Since the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts, the two teams are 5-5. The Eagles are 4-3 in games started by Jalen Hurts.

The full schedule comes out Wednesday night. As usual, there will be leaks before then. But for now, we know who they play Opening Night. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are coming up to Philly to watch us celebrate winning a Super Bowl. Something they have not done since before Google was founded.

