The month of May has historically been the start of championship season in the United States. The NBA and NHL Stanley Cup Finals have crowned multiple champions on May 10, making it an important day in sports history. In addition to trophies being raised, this day includes several individual achievements and performances in the world of sports.

May 10 is remembered as a day when champions were crowned. Two NHL Stanley Cups were celebrated on this day with wins by two of the most historic franchises in the league. The New York Knicks won their most recent title, helping to establish the team as one of the most popular franchises in the NBA. Aside from championship victories, May 10 is known for the best mixed martial arts performance of all time by future heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.