Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 26: Danley Jean Jacques #21 of Philadelphia Union controls the ball during a game against D.C. United at Subaru Park on April 26, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Columbus Crew isn't used to playing as a three-to-one underdog. An underdog's status was most assuredly not what Columbus had anticipated for its upcoming trip to Philadelphia, at least not while the Philadelphia Union struggled earlier in spring. Yet, the sportsbook odds don't usually lie about which squads are producing the best form at any particular time.

Philadelphia is considered a bookmaker's favorite to defeat the Columbus Crew for the first time since August when the clubs meet at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. Philly has outscored its foes 8-1 since March 22. However, it's still noteworthy that the Eastern Conference leaders are two-to-one road underdogs.

What do bookmakers find flawed about Columbus' first-place campaign so far? It has to be something, or else even a club as roaring as the Philadelphia Union wouldn't be cast as a gambling favorite on Saturday.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -0.25 (+105)

Columbus Crew +0.25 (-125)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union +140

Columbus Crew +190

Draw +245

Total

Over 2.75 (-112)

Under 2.75 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

Philadelphia has lost to Columbus three consecutive times.

The Columbus Crew has won in five of its last six appearances.

The Union has earned clean sheets on four of their last seven MLS dates.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich is out with a knee injury.

Columbus Crew

Defender Rudy Camacho is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Andres Herrera is out with a thigh injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

There's nothing wrong with Columbus Crew soccer in the wide-angle lens. Columbus just extended the contract of its key midfielder Daniel Gazdag through 2027. The striker Diego Rossi is swiftly becoming MLS's hottest commodity that isn't an aging European club star or a prospect bound to transfer over the pond as soon as he scores a few Gold Cup tallies for Stars & Stripes against Honduras or Costa Rica.

Look closer, and there are inklings that Columbus sees this Saturday's bout as a leg in a marathon, while the Philadelphia Union wants to try an even stronger lineup, and strike while the Liberty Bell is hot. Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy is letting a calculated lineup deal with fatigue while saving alternative talent for the summer's standings push. "Columbus (was) far from convincing in beating Charlotte by a 4-2 scoreline … (but) Nancy may not necessarily make changes," says senior blogger Darren Plant of Sports Mole.