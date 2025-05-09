6 Philadelphia Touches at the PGA Truist Championship

The Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown plays host to the Truist Championship from Thursday, May 8 through Sunday, May 11.

The signature PGA Tour event showcases 72 of the best golfers in the world on Mother’s Day Weekend for a four-day tournament with no cuts.

Stars like Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas have drawn the masses to Montgomery County in an event that feeds the city’s undying appetite for sports and helps Philadelphia continue to rise in its status as one of the top golf markets in the country.

“It is great to be in a city that is just steeped in history and tradition. This is a sports town with a passionate fan base. I don’t think anybody in the country misses what an incredible sports town this is.” -Bill Rodgers, Truist CEO and Chairman

The Truist Championship

Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina typically hosts the tournament. However, the off year gave the PGA Tour the perfect opportunity to grow its footprint in the City of Brotherly Love.

America’s quartercentennial celebration in the nation’s birthplace in 2026 will include the World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and the NCAA Tournament.

Add the PGA Championship to the list. Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square will host the major tournament in May 2026.

Building a small city for a PGA Tour event is a process the Truist Championship organizers worked on for about a year.

The event served Philadelphia impressively. It funneled tourists to Valley Forge National Park, King of Prussia Mall, and dining and nightlife options in the immediate area. Its charitable efforts also raised roughly $2.5 million for local community initiatives.

“We couldn’t ask for more energy and enthusiasm from the market. It also tells us this is the market to be in – in terms of sports craziness, energy, a club, an event, a partner like Truist – those are the recipes that make truly successful things happen.” -Joie Chitwood, Truist Championship Executive Director

The Truist Championship also wasn’t shy about creatively injecting Philadelphia flavor into just about every possible aspect of the event.

LOVE GOLF Park

Photo by Colin Newby

Philadelphians are suckers for a good reference to a local landmark. The remake of the Love Park statue at the Philadelphia Cricket Club was an original, creative choice to recognize the tournament's host market.

97.5 The Fanatic Broadcast

Photo by Colin Newby

A sporting event in Philadelphia isn't complete without commentary from 97.5 The Fanatic. The Mike Missanelli Show broadcasted from the opening day of the Truist Championship on Thursday, May 8.

Tournament Merchandise

Photo by Colin Newby

The PGA Tour brought out new merchandise options including t-shirts with the Philadelphia skyline and hats with the remade Love Park logo.

Broad Street Stands

Photo by Colin Newby

The PGA Tour honored the city's history by naming fan watch areas the Liberty Terrace, Valley Cabins, Forge Cabins, Boathouse Row, Broad Street Suites, and Penn Suites.

The Philadelphia Cricket Club

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

The oldest country club in the United States invited Mike Missanelli for a round to prepare for 97.5 The Fanatic's broadcast. The midday host talked about a great experience on a difficult course and the talented tour golfers who make it look easy.

“When you step to the tee box, it looks like it is wide open. That's refreshing when you're hitting a driver, but if you push the ball or if you pull it, you're in ... (the) deep rough. Once you get to the green, they're lightning fast. They're undulating... This is a great test, except for these guys who get there in two (shots) and have wedges in because they hit their drives 330 yards.” -Mike Missanelli

Jason Kelce & Kyle Lowry

Spectators and participants at Wednesday's Pro Am had their eyes set on former Philadelphia athletes Jason Kelce and Kyle Lowry.

Dei Lynam of 97.5 The Fanatic Weekends caught up with Kelce for some comments about the casual "Go Birds" greeting everyone seemed to give him.