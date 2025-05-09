Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 28: Andrés Giménez #0 of the Cleveland Guardians attempts to turn a double-play in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 28, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Guardians won 4-3. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will continue their stretch of American League opponents when they kick off their series against the Cleveland Guardians tonight. The Guardians return home in the middle of a run of National League teams, coming off a series win against the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies were expected to have one of the best pitching duos in the MLB behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Wheeler has only underperformed slightly, but Nola has not even come close to fulfilling the expectations set for him. He has racked up a 4.61 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP, numbers far more reminiscent of a mid-level starter than someone who was supposed to be a close second fiddle to an ace. It is also important to note that Philadelphia is 2-5 in Nola's starts, another indicator of how much the Phillies have struggled with him on the mound.

Luckily for the Phillies, the Guardians will not exactly have a world-beater on the mound. Gavin Williams has had an even worse go of things than Nola has, putting up a 5.06 ERA and an astoundingly bad 1.75 WHIP through seven starts. Last time out, Williams gave up a couple of runs throughout four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, somehow allowing seven hits and five walks through a fairly short outing. The Phillies should have a field day with Williams on the mound.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+142)

Guardians +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

Phillies -120

Guardians +110

Totals

OVER 7.5 (-112)

UNDER 8 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Phillies are 9-8 ATS when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 1-2 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.

The UNDER is 11-6 when Philadelphia plays on the road.

The Guardians are 8-8 ATS when playing on their home field.

The Guardians are 1-0 ATS when playing with the rest advantage.

The OVER is 20-15-2 in Cleveland's games this season.

Phillies vs Guardians Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

No injuries of note.

Cleveland Guardians

Lane Thomas, CF - Out.

David Fry, C - Out.

Paul Sewald, RP - Out.

Trevor Stephan, RP - Out.

Phillies vs Guardians Predictions and Picks

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "Cleveland has played well of late with seven wins in their last nine games, but Williams has had serious issues with keeping guys off the basepaths. Sure, he fanned nine guys in four innings in his last start, but also gave up seven hits and five free passes. Against a team like Philadelphia, with a lineup loaded with power, that can lead to crooked numbers in a hurry. Nola may have just one win this season, but he picked up that victory in his last outing. He's been solid in his last few outings, and the Phillies have a lineup that is ready to break out with a vengeance. Give Philadelphia the upper hand in this one as Nola turns in another solid outing."