Phillies vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 06: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his home run ball take flight in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 06, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies (21–15) hope to complete a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays (16–20) tonight at George M. Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia has dominated the series so far, outscoring Tampa Bay 15–4 in the first two games. Yesterday's eye-catching 7–0 victory featured a solo home run and RBI single from Trea Turner. Bryson Stott contributed two two run-scoring singles, while Bryce Harper added a two-run double. Cristopher Sanchez was strong, throwing six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

The Phillies will send left-hander Jesus Luzardo (3–0, 1.94 ERA) to the mound today to hopefully secure the team's ninth win in 11 games.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Ryan Pepiot (2–4, 4.23 ERA), who gave up two runs in 4.1 innings in his last start. Pepiot looks to turn around the Rays' fortunes at home by snapping their current five-game home losing streak.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+125)

Rays +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

Phillies -132

Rays +125

Total

Over 8.5 (-108)

Under 8.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on May 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Rays Betting Trends

Both teams are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Phillies are 3-1 against the spread on the road in the last 10 matchups.

The Rays are 0-4 against the spread at home in their previous 10 games.

The Phillies are 8-0 straight up in their last eight games against the Rays.

The Rays is 0-6 straight up in their last six games at home..

The total has gone under in eight of the Rays' past 11 games and four of the Phillies' last six.

Phillies vs Rays Injury Reports

Phillies

Jose Ruiz, RP - 15-day IL (neck).

Rays

Jake Mangum, RF - 10-day IL (groin).

Shane McClanahan, SP - 60-day IL (triceps).

Yandy Diaz, 1B - Day-to-Day (hip).

Josh Lowe, RF - 10-Day IL (oblique).

Hunter Bigge, RP - 15-day IL (lat).

Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day IL (knee).

Kevin Kelly, RP - 15-day IL (glute).

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Phillies vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"Philadelphia has dominated the first two games of the series, thanks to strong outings from Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez. Now, the Rays will face Jesus Luzardo, who's off to an All-Star-caliber start—one that's even earning early Cy Young consideration .... Tampa Bay counters with Ryan Pepiot, who has struggled at home with a 1-3 record and a 4.82 ERA. Give the recent form of both clubs, you're getting excellent value with the Phillies on the moneyline." — David Delano, Winners and Whiners

"The Phillies won eight of the previous ten head-to-head encounters and are on an eight-game winning streak over the Rays. I am backing the Phillies to get the ninth in a row here, not only because they are in better form, but also because of Jesus Luzardo, who has been lights out this season. Luzardo is having the best season of his career and has allowed more than two runs in a game just once. Also, the Rays have a .182 BA in 357 at-bats against southpaws, so I am backing Luzardo to dominate here. Back the Phillies." — Oliver Zivic, PickDawgz