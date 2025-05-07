ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Phillies vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

Laura Bernheim
TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies slides into second base before Taylor Walls #6 of the Tampa Bay Rays can make the tag after hitting a double in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 06, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

As winners of three of their last four games, the Philadelphia Phillies (20–15) look to clinch a series victory tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays (16–19) at George M. Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST.

The Phillies took the opener yesterday with an 8–4 win, powered by home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, and Nick Castellanos. Zack Wheeler pitched seven solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine. 

Philadelphia will send out left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (3–1, 3.45 ERA) for the start today. Sanchez has struck out 39 batters over 31.1 innings this season, walking only 11.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Shane Baz (3–1, 3.86 ERA), who has recorded 37 strikeouts in 35 innings but gave up seven runs in 5.2 innings in his last start.

Schwarber leads the Phillies offense with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs, with Trea Turner batting .301. For the Rays, Jonathan Aranda is hitting .317 with a .417 on-base percentage, while Junior Caminero has six home runs and 14 RBIs.

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (+143)
  • Rays +1.5 (-159)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -114
  • Rays +110

Total

  • Over 8 (-125)
  • Under 8.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Phillies are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games.
  • The Rays are 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games.
  • The total has gone over in 13 of the Phillies' last 20 games.
  • The total has gone under in seven of the Rays' last 10 games.
  • The Rays went 5-1 in the past six games they have been named the underdogs.
  • The Phillies went 5-3 across the latest eight games they were favored.

Phillies vs Rays Injury Reports

Phillies

  • Jose Ruiz, RP - 15-day IL (neck).

Rays

  • Yandy Diaz, 1B - Day-to-Day (hip).
  • Josh Lowe, RF - 10-Day IL (oblique).
  • Hunter Bigge, RP - 15-day IL (lat).
  • Alex Faedo, RP - 60-day IL (shoulder).
  • Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day IL (knee).
  • Kevin Kelly, RP - 15-day IL (glute).
  • Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).
  • Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 10-day IL (shoulder).

Phillies vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"Cristopher Sanchez has been stellar at home with a 2.44 ERA and just 0.7 home runs per nine innings, but has struggled on the road with a 4.84 ERA since the start of 2024. Rays starter Shane Baz enters with a 3.86 ERA and a 3.63 FIP, along with 9.5 strikeouts and one home run allowed per nine innings. Tampa Bay's bullpen ranked 7th in ERA entering Tuesday (2.96), while the Phillies' bullpen ranked 25th (4.71). Pick: Rays Moneyline +117 (Greg's Handicap: Rays -102)" — Greg Peterson, VSiN

"I like the Rays to keep this close. However, the Phillies are the better team and will still win outright because Sanchez is slightly better and they have the better offense." — Jake Faigus, ClutchPoints

"Philadelphia was able to stay hot and get another win on Tuesday night, and they are getting closer to the Mets in the race for the NL East. The Phillies are just 7-9 on the road this year, but they have been one of the best teams in the MLB over the last two weeks. The Rays are just 9-14 at home so far this season and they are starting Baz, who has allowed 7, 0, and 5 earned runs in his last three outings. The Phillies are starting Sanchez, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four straight starts. Take Philadelphia to get another win in the series here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

Philadelphia PhilliesTampa Bay Rays
Laura BernheimWriter
