Dallas Goedert And Eagles Agree To Reworked Deal

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 12: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles stiff arms Carrington Valentine #24 of the Green Bay Packers before running for a third quarter touchdown during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The future of Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia is perhaps the big storyline from this Eagles off-season. 2025 is due to be the last year of his deal. It carries a big cap hit and contains no guaranteed money for Goedert. Not an ideal situation for any party involved. Which is why most people believed Goedert would be moved at some point.

But after striking out on Tight Ends in the draft and failing to find a trade partner for Goedert, things changed. The Eagles did not have an adequate replacement for him ready to go, nor did they have somewhere to trade him. So instead, they went with plan B, which is probably the best plan anyway. The two sides agreed to a reworked deal that will keep the Tight end in Philadelphia. Jeff McLane from the Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report.

The new deal will pay him $10 million, as opposed to the $14 million he was scheduled to count against the Eagles' cap. But for Goedert, it is a big jump from the $0 guaranteed money he had this season. He can make an extra $1 million in incentives.

The Eagles drafted Dallas Goedert in 2018 with their 2nd round pick. He took over as the starting Tight End in 2021 following the Zach Ertz trade. He has 4085 yards, 349 catches, and 24 TDs in his time here. But he has also missed a lot of time due to injury. Goedert played in only 10 games last year, 14 in 2023, and 12 in 2022.

But the playoffs have been his real bread and butter. Last season in 4 playoff games, Goedert racked up 215 yards and 20 catches, including 9 for a 1st down. He converted 7 1sts downs in 3 games during the 2022 playoff run.

This was always the best result. Ideally, they still would have added a Tight end in the draft, with this move just being a band-aid. But the Eagles smartly never force needs. They are not a team to reach just because they have a hole. A young TE remains a big need, but reaching on someone would not fix that need if the player they pick does not pan out.