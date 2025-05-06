Wells Fargo Center Will Become The Xfinty Mobile Arena

The 2024-2025 Flyers and Sixers seasons were the final years for "The Wells Fargo Center." Not because they are moving, though that is eventually happening as well, but because the naming rights were up. Today, Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced what the building will be called next season. As of September 1st, it will be the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Dan Hilferty said the following in the press release announcing the name change.

"This arena is an anchor in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and broader region. As we complete our historic relationship with Wells Fargo, we wanted to ensure that our new partner matched our enthusiasm for delivering world-class service to our fans and guests. We are committed to continuing investing in our venue to ensure we're at the forefront of technology, innovation, and cutting-edge fan experiences. We couldn't be more excited that Xfinity Mobile's brand will become the centerpiece for sports and entertainment in Philadelphia."

The plan is for the Sixers and Flyers to build a new arena in the South Philly Sports Complex. All part of the overall plan to turn that complex into something similar to the Atlanta Battery. With new restaurants, hotels, bars, and other venues for fans. Making it not just a sports destination, but a destination in general.

The Phillies, Flyers, and Sixers are now partners in that plan. The Eagles have yet to join in, with rumors they might be looking to build a new arena elsewhere. But the other 3 teams are invested in a full makeover of the South Philly Sports complex.

That will of course take time. In that time, Xfintiy Mobile Arena will be their home, and continue to be a concert venue as well.

This will be the 5th name for the building. It was first called the CoresStates Center when it opened in 1996. That changed to the First Union Center in 1998. In 2002, the name changed again to the Wahovia Center. Wells Fargo Center was its longest-standing name, spanning from 2010 until 2025.