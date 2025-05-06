The Eagles Tush Push Could Be In It’s Final Days

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Eagles' tush Push got a stay of execution back at the League Meetings. The league did not yet have the votes to ban it. But as Roger Goodel has made clear, the league wants it banned. So they tabled the vote. The league will likely vote on it again at the Spring meets on May 20th or 21st. The word is that day will mark the death of the Tush Push.

The writing was on the wall when the vote was tabled. The league only did that because they wanted to win more votes. And usually, if the Commissioner wants something, it gets done.

In fact NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined Kincade and Salciunas this morning, and made it pretty plain that he thinks there will be no Tush push in 2025.

“I believe the Tush Push will be outlawed in the NFL. I haven’t heard or seen anything that will change my mind about that. I still think that will be the case. The play will not be in existence in the 2025 season.”- Adam Schefter

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press echoed a similar sentiment when he joined The Afternoon Show last week. Pretty much everyone in the know thinks the play is going to be banned.

What will that ban look like? That is the real question. The Packers have proposed banning all pushing. You would no longer see dogpiles after a catch, trying to fight for a few extra yards. That would at least feel less targeted.

Because right now, the whole thing seems directed solely at the Eagles. They have a play that they run better than anyone else, that no one can stop, and people want to ban it. It reeks of jealousy. So any rule that was only about pushing on the QB Sneak would feel petty on the rest of the league's part.

A rule that affects the whole league, where you just say you can not push a ball carrier, would at least feel more fair. It is still nonsense, and there is no real merit for the change, but at least it is not only affecting the Eagles.

It may not be right, it may not be fair, but Eagles fans should brace themselves for the death of the Tush Push. The good news is the Eagles are also very good at running the traditional QB sneak, which, as of now, no one is trying to ban. So it should not impact the Eagles too much. It is just a bit absurd that we have to hear people around the NFL lie about injury concerns, looking at you, Sean McDermott, when there is literally no data to back it up.

I would respect it more if the people trying to ban it just came out and said "We can't stop it, so we want to ban it." Just admit the real reason, and it would be less annoying. They lying and the hypocrisy, looking at you Sean McDermott, is the part that truly gets under my skin.

The Eagles will be fine. They did not win because of the Tush push. The Eagles were arguably better at it 2 years ago when their season imploded. They won because they have a star-studded offense and a great young defense.