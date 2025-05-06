Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Total
The Edmonton Oilers look to steal Game 1 on the road in their Western Conference Semifinal matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Oilers just eliminated the Los Angeles Kings four games to two in the Quarterfinals. Edmonton was down two games to none before winning four straight. While their defense was inconsistent throughout the series, their offensive production increased, allowing them to pull out some close wins. Their top players consistently contributed on the scoresheet, and they also got some key depth scoring in the final two games.
The Golden Knights just eliminated the Minnesota Wild, also by a four-games-to-two margin. Vegas trailed twice in the series but closed it out by winning the final three games. Each of those wins was decided by a single goal, including two overtime victories. As the series progressed, the Knights tightened up defensively and consistently found ways to win, whether they were trailing or holding a lead in the third period.
Spread
- Oilers +1.5 (-216)
- Golden Knights -1.5 (+192)
Moneyline
- Oilers +121
- Golden Knights -133
Total
- OVER 6 (-120)
- UNDER 6.5 (-120)
*The above data was collected on May 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in five of Edmonton's last six games.
- Edmonton is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Edmonton's last 15 games on the road.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Vegas' last nine games.
- Vegas is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Vegas's last six games against Edmonton.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Injury Reports
Edmonton Oilers
- Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve
- Mattias Ekholm, D - Out
Vegas Golden Knights
- None
Oilers vs Golden Knights Predictions and Picks
The Oilers are ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, and slightly above average in special teams play. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points, recording at least one point in five of the six games in their first-round matchup against Los Angeles. In the season series with the Golden Knights, the Oilers went 2-2, winning the last two games. Three of the four matchups were closely contested. Edmonton will look to exploit Vegas's 26th-ranked penalty kill.
The Golden Knights rank fifth in scoring, third in goals against, and second on the power play. Jack Eichel leads the team in assists and points, with one goal and four assists in his last three playoff games. Vegas faced Edmonton in the 2023 playoffs and won the series four games to two in a back-and-forth, high-scoring battle. The Knights are currently performing well on both ends of the ice, scoring early and late in games. They'll aim to play with the lead and either contain or match an Oilers offense that can score in bunches.
Both of these teams have above-average offenses, and each tightened up their play in the first round to advance to round two. Edmonton struggled to score on the road against Los Angeles, while Vegas showed a strong balance of offense and defense in their home playoff games. This game is likely to be a back-and-forth battle, but the Knights may benefit from a bit more puck luck and pull ahead in the third period to secure the win.