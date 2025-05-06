Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Total

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 03: Jeff Skinner #53 of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck ahead of Tanner Pearson #70 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on December 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 1-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers look to steal Game 1 on the road in their Western Conference Semifinal matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Oilers just eliminated the Los Angeles Kings four games to two in the Quarterfinals. Edmonton was down two games to none before winning four straight. While their defense was inconsistent throughout the series, their offensive production increased, allowing them to pull out some close wins. Their top players consistently contributed on the scoresheet, and they also got some key depth scoring in the final two games.

The Golden Knights just eliminated the Minnesota Wild, also by a four-games-to-two margin. Vegas trailed twice in the series but closed it out by winning the final three games. Each of those wins was decided by a single goal, including two overtime victories. As the series progressed, the Knights tightened up defensively and consistently found ways to win, whether they were trailing or holding a lead in the third period.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-216)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+192)

Moneyline

Oilers +121

Golden Knights -133

Total

OVER 6 (-120)

UNDER 6.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Edmonton's last six games.

Edmonton is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Edmonton's last 15 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in six of Vegas' last nine games.

Vegas is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Vegas's last six games against Edmonton.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve

Mattias Ekholm, D - Out

Vegas Golden Knights

None

Oilers vs Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

The Oilers are ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, and slightly above average in special teams play. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points, recording at least one point in five of the six games in their first-round matchup against Los Angeles. In the season series with the Golden Knights, the Oilers went 2-2, winning the last two games. Three of the four matchups were closely contested. Edmonton will look to exploit Vegas's 26th-ranked penalty kill.

The Golden Knights rank fifth in scoring, third in goals against, and second on the power play. Jack Eichel leads the team in assists and points, with one goal and four assists in his last three playoff games. Vegas faced Edmonton in the 2023 playoffs and won the series four games to two in a back-and-forth, high-scoring battle. The Knights are currently performing well on both ends of the ice, scoring early and late in games. They'll aim to play with the lead and either contain or match an Oilers offense that can score in bunches.