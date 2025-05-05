Where Will Sixers Pick? 1000 Simulations Of The NBA Draft Lottery

For years, the NBA Lottery was the thing Sixers fans had most to look forward. During the Dark Ages of the process, where their average record fell in the teens, the lottery was all we had. The hope of landing the number 1 overall pick was pretty much the only thing we had to look forward to.

It has been a while since we locked into Lottery night, but once again, it might be the most important night of the year for the Sixers. Everything is on the line for the Sixers on May 12th. Either they land a top 6 pick, or they get nothing.

Sixers have Al Horford to thank for that. The reason the top 6 protected pick belongs to the Thunder is that one of Daryl Morey's first moves with the Sixers was to dump the contract of Al Horford. The Thunder, at that point in the middle of their own process, happily took on the contract in exchange for a future 1st.

A few years later, The Sixer are back in the lottery. The Thunder meanwhile, are the favorites to win the whole thing. It turns out their process went much better than the Sixers. Probably because they hit on more than one of their draft picks, thank you Sam Hinke.

The point being, the Sixers need that lottery pick to land in the top 6. Something good needs to come from this terrible season. The Sixers finished with the 5th-worst record, giving them the 5th best odds to and the 1st overall pick. But they can fall as low as 8, which would cost them the pick altogether.

The way the lottery works is that each team that misses the playoffs gets a certain number of ping pong balls. The NBA Lottery determines the top 4 picks. After that, the standings determine the rest of the order. But teams as low as 14 can jump into the top 4. And every team that does jump, could mean the Sixers fall a spot. 1 team jumps, and the Sixers don't, they get the 6th pick and get to keep their pick. But if two teams between 6 and 14 jump, the Sixers lose the pick.

But it could also work in the Sixers' favor. They could be that team that jumps, even up to pick 1. They have a 10.5% chance to jump up to 1, and a 42.1% chance to jump into the top 4.

So how will the Lottery go for the Sixers. Using Tankathons NBA Lottery Tool, I simulated the NBA Draft Lottery 1000 times. Will they jump to 1, or will they lose their pick? Here are the results.

Pick # of times 1 109 2 87 3 104 4 123 5 71 6 187 Lose pick 319 1000

As you can see, the most common result was the Sixers losing their pick. They ended up at pick 7, 8, or 9 319 times, 31.9% of the simulations. But that also means they have a 68.1% chance to keep the pick.

The next most common result was dropping 1 spot to pick 6. Not ideal, but it would mean the Sixers get to make a pick in the 1st round. And it would be the highest pick they made since 2017 when they selected Markelle Fultz 1st overall. According to these results, there is a 50.6% chance their pick drops lower than 5.

Oddly enough, the least common result was staying at 5. They have the 5th worst record, but the 5th pick is the 7th most common result.

The good news is, the chances their pick improves are pretty decent. They jumped into the top 4 42.3% of the time. According to Tankathon their actual odds are 42.1%. So the results from this simulation are slightly better than they should be. Similalry, the 1st overall pick shows up 10.9% of the time, but the actual odds are 10.5%.

The thing every Sixers fan is hoping for is that 1st overall pick, so they could land Cooper Flagg. Flagg, a Small forward, is the perfect fit and player for the Sixers. But it is not a bad draft to have picks 2-6. It is a fairly deep class. The one problem might be how Guard-heavy it is. With Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain already in house, the Sixers more so need a Forward.

Dylan Harper from Rutgers is the 2nd best player in the draft. He is a guard, but he is bigger and more defensive minded than Maxey or McCain. There is a case to be made that he would be a better fit next to Maxey than McCain is. VJ Edgecombe from Baylor is another big guard who can play defense.

Perhaps the next best fit outside of Flagg would be Rutgers' Ace Bailey. Bailey is a 6'10 forward. Many scouts think that while Harper was the better player in college, his teammate Bailey has the chance to be a better pro. Adding Bailey would let McCain stick in the starting lineup, and the Sixers could go Maxey, McCain, Paul George, Bailey, and Joel Embiid.