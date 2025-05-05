Understanding AFib and Reducing Stroke Risk with Dr. Evan Blank
This month's Stay Well Health Chat features Andrew Salciunas, joined by Dr. Evan Blank, a board-certified cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist specializing in treating patients with heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is a common heart rhythm disorder that can significantly increase the risk of stroke. Dr. Blank explains how AFib occurs, detailing how irregular heartbeats can cause blood clots and potentially lead to stroke.
Dr. Blank emphasizes that treating AFib involves managing stroke risk first and foremost. Treatments include medication, heart rhythm regulation procedures, and lifestyle adjustments such as weight management, exercise, and moderation of alcohol intake.
Some of the Topics Discussed:
- What is Atrial fibrillation?
- How to recognize the symptoms?
- Why is treating AFib so important?
- If my doctor tells me I have AFib, what can be done about it?
- How can people reduce stroke risk in Atrial Fibrillation?
- Can people with AFib still lead a healthy lifestyle? Are there any modifications that people must make?
- How do people reduce the risk of AFib or any other heart disease?
For more information and to request a consultation with a Virtua Health cardiologist, visit go.virtua.org/heartconsult