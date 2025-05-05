ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Understanding AFib and Reducing Stroke Risk with Dr. Evan Blank

This month’s Stay Well Health Chat features Andrew Salciunas, joined by Dr. Evan Blank, a board-certified cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist specializing in treating patients with heart rhythm disorders such as…

Andrew Salciunas
In partnership with
Virtua Health

This month's Stay Well Health Chat features Andrew Salciunas, joined by Dr. Evan Blank, a board-certified cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist specializing in treating patients with heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is a common heart rhythm disorder that can significantly increase the risk of stroke. Dr. Blank explains how AFib occurs, detailing how irregular heartbeats can cause blood clots and potentially lead to stroke.

Dr. Blank emphasizes that treating AFib involves managing stroke risk first and foremost. Treatments include medication, heart rhythm regulation procedures, and lifestyle adjustments such as weight management, exercise, and moderation of alcohol intake.

Some of the Topics Discussed:

  1. What is Atrial fibrillation?
  2. How to recognize the symptoms?
  3. Why is treating AFib so important?
  4. If my doctor tells me I have AFib, what can be done about it?
  5. How can people reduce stroke risk in Atrial Fibrillation?
  6. Can people with AFib still lead a healthy lifestyle? Are there any modifications that people must make?
  7. How do people reduce the risk of AFib or any other heart disease?

For more information and to request a consultation with a Virtua Health cardiologist, visit  go.virtua.org/heartconsult

Virtua Health
Andrew SalciunasAuthor
Andrew Salciunas, “The Choonis,” has done it all at the station - screening calls, working events as a member of the street team, producing 7 days a week, doing updates, and now hosting his own show. Now with a wife and kid, his life experiences are far different than when he first started, but this “regular guy” knows how to relate to anyone. He writes about the Flyers, Phillies, Sixers, and Eagles.
Related Stories
spit screen of Anrew Salciunas and Dr. James Sanfilippo
Virtua HealthExpert Advice on Managing Persistent Pain with Dr. James SanfilippoAndrew Salciunas
Heart Health Insights with Dr. Howard Weinberg, Virtua Health
Virtua HealthHeart Health Insights with Dr. Howard Weinberg, Virtua HealthAndrew Salciunas
Andrew salciunas and dr balsama for weight management virtue health blue outline
Virtua HealthWeight Management With Dr. Louis Balsama, DO, Virtua HealthAndrew Salciunas
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect