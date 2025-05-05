This Day in Sports History: May 5

With MLB, the NBA and NHL playoffs, lacrosse, the PGA Championship, and the French Open, May is an exciting month in sports. May 5 has witnessed notable achievements and legendary performances over the years. Read on to discover some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on May 5 include:

Cy Young pitched the first perfect game in MLB history under the current rules as the Boston Americans beat Philadelphia Athletics 3-0. 1908: Arthur Pickens won the Kentucky Derby riding the 66-1 long shot Stone Street in muddy conditions, finishing in 2:15.20 — the slowest in Derby history at the time.

Briton Mark Selby defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-14, earning the first of his three world titles in snooker. 2018: Mike Smith won his second Kentucky Derby at the age of 52 riding Justify with a time of 2:04.20 on a sloppy track.

Looking back on these May 5 milestones, the standout moments include the Bucks signing Kareem, Cy Young pitching the first perfect game of the modern era, and Secretariat's record-breaking time at the Kentucky Derby.