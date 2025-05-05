Mike Rose Golf Contest (The PGA Championship)

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Eric Simon
The 2nd leg of golf's majors is set for May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Golf Club outside Charlotte, a site that has regularly hosted the Wells Fargo Championship and also the 2017 PGA and the 2022 President's Cup.

Most players know the course well, especially 2017 winner Justin Thomas, a recent Tour winner just 2 weeks ago. 

Rory McIlroy is hot, with 3 wins so far in '25.   Jordan Spieth is looking to join McIlroy as a grand slam winner with a victory at the PGA. 

World #1 Scottie Scheffler is playing well, but not yet a winner this year. 

If you can pick the winner and the winning score(par is 284), you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf. 

Entries close at noon on Thursday May 15th. 

Good luck! - Mike Rose/Fanatic Golf Reporter

Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
