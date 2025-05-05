Mike Rose Golf Contest (The PGA Championship)

The 2nd leg of golf's majors is set for May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Golf Club outside Charlotte, a site that has regularly hosted the Wells Fargo Championship and also the 2017 PGA and the 2022 President's Cup.

Most players know the course well, especially 2017 winner Justin Thomas, a recent Tour winner just 2 weeks ago.

Rory McIlroy is hot, with 3 wins so far in '25. Jordan Spieth is looking to join McIlroy as a grand slam winner with a victory at the PGA.

World #1 Scottie Scheffler is playing well, but not yet a winner this year.

If you can pick the winner and the winning score(par is 284), you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf.

Entries close at noon on Thursday May 15th.