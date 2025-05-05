Flyers Will Draft 6th Overall In 2026 NHL Draft

The unveiling of the NHL draft order was a confounding display of ping pong balls and numbers. The logic of how it worked was never well explained. It was as confusing as it was boring. All we know is those numbers did not fall the Flyers way. After having the 4th-best odds to land the no 1 overall pick, the Flyers end up with the worst possible result for them. The 6th overall pick.

How exactly was that determined? It would take someone with a PHD in mathematics to explain the system. But whatever the system was, it allowed the Islanders and Utah to both jump from outside the top 10, into the top 4. Them jumping, pushed the Flyers down the order to 6.

With 2 extra picks in this 1st round, and 3 1st round picks in the 2026 draft, expect the Flyers to be aggressive to try and move up. Yes, they need as much talent as possible. More importantly, they need another star player to pair with Matvei Michkov. Too often, his playmaking went for naught as his teammates flubbed golden opportunities he set them up for. Ideally, the Flyers will leave this draft with a high-end center they can pair with Michkov.

But because of the ping pong balls, getting that player will be a bit tougher. That said, the Flyers landed Michkov at 7th overall. Outside factors played a part in that. Namely, the 3-year contract with a russian team. But Flyers did get a very high-end player 1 pick after the one they have this year.