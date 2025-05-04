This Day in Sports History: May 4

Few days on the sports calendar have more individual achievements than May 4. From cemented MLB legends to combat-sport highlights, May 4 holds some of the most inspiring record-breaking moments in history from across the sports world.

May 4 is a rich day in the history of almost all major American sports leagues, with an incredible performance from Lou Gehrig, stamps on the Hall of Fame careers of Willie Mays, Bob Watson, and Albert Pujols, and a first NBA MVP award for perhaps the greatest point guard to step on the hardwood, Stephen Curry. Several excellent boxing champions also earned and defended their belts on this day, including two of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez.