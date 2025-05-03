This Day in Sports History: May 3
While May may not be considered one of the biggest months of the sports calendar, it has contributed entertaining moments over the years, as evidenced by the historical events on May 3. With crucial moments from across the NBA, MLB, the Premier League, and multiple combat sports, it marks a memorable day, despite the lack of America's most popular sport — the NFL.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
- 1936: Legendary New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio made his MLB debut against the St. Louis Browns and tallied three base hits.
- 1979: Cleveland Indians right fielder Bobby Bonds hit the 300th home run of his career, an achievement that made him the second player ever to hit 300 homers and steal 300 bases.
- 1980: Just a year after Bonds inscribed himself in the record books, San Francisco Giants first baseman Willie McCovey hit his 521st career home run — the last of the Hall of Famer's career.
- 1981: The Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, marking their third straight second-half comeback to seal a trip to the NBA Finals.
- 2003: Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya put his WBC Super Welterweight title on the line against Yori Boy Campas, sealing his victory with a seventh-round knockout.
- 2007: History was made during the NBA Playoffs when the Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the first round of the postseason. The win sealed Golden State's passage to the second round and marked the only time in NBA history an eighth seed defeated a first-seeded team in a seven-game series.
- 2011: Chicago Bulls superstar point guard Derrick Rose became the youngest player in NBA history to win the MVP award.
- 2014: Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated Marcos Maidana unanimously, retaining his belts and undefeated record.
- 2015: Chelsea won their fourth Premier League title, led by the excellent Eden Hazard.
- 2023: A new record for Premier League goals was set by Erling Haaland, who put the exclamation point on his achievement with an excellent goal against West Ham in a 3-0 Manchester City victory.
- 2023: In another display of individual prowess, then-Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani became the second player in MLB history to strike out 500 opposing batters and hit 100 home runs. The first was Babe Ruth.
May 3 has featured some of the biggest names in sports history accomplishing legendary feats. Joe DiMaggio, Bobby Bonds, and Willie McCovey represented the MLB well, while two of the best boxers of all time, Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather, delivered outstanding performances. Even the Premier League had noteworthy moments on this day, including a blue-blood club winning the title and one of soccer's best young stars making a name for himself.