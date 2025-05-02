This Day in Sports History: May 2

May is a big month in sports with MLB games, the NBA and NHL playoffs, lacrosse, the PGA Championship, and the French Open. Over the years, May 2 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Read on to discover more

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Outstanding moments in sport that occurred on May 2 include the following:

1909: In MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates' Honus Wagner stole every base in the first inning of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

1920: The first game of the Negro Baseball league was played in Indianapolis.

1923: Walter Johnson pitched the 100th shutout of his career.

1939: Lou Gehrig sat out a game, ending his streak of 2,130 consecutive American League championship games.

1954: Stan Musial of the St. Louis Cardinals hit five home runs in a doubleheader against the New York Giants.

1959: Bill Shoemaker won the Kentucky Derby riding Tomy Lee with a time of 2:02.2.

1962: Eusébio scored twice as defending champion Benfica beat Real Madrid 5-3 in the European Cup Final.

1967: Terry Sawchuk made 40 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 in Game 6 to win the Stanley Cup series 4-2.

1968: The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 to win the NBA Championship.

1984: A Don Mattingly single broke up Lamarr Hoyt's perfect-game bid.

1987: New York Islanders' Mike Bossy played his final game in a 5-1 playoff elimination game loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

1988: Cincinnati Reds manager Pete Rose was suspended for 30 days for pushing an umpire.

1992: The Kentucky Derby was won by Pat Day riding Lil E Tee in a time of 2:03.

1998: Kent Desormeaux won the Kentucky Derby aboard Real Quiet with a time of 2:02.2.

1999: John Elway announced his retirement from the NFL.

2009: Calvin Borel won the Kentucky Derby riding Mine That Bird, a 50-1 long shot, after being in last place at the final turn.

2012: Lionel Messi scored for the 68th time, breaking the European goal-scoring record.

2015: Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Manny Pacquiao unanimously after 12 rounds in their world welterweight title fight.

2016: Leicester City won the Premier League title after starting the season at 5,000-1 odds.

Leicester City won the Premier League title after starting the season at 5,000-1 odds. 2023: Joel Embiid won the NBA Most Valuable Player award.